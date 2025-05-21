MiT Stock Up 6% as Q3 Loss Narrows Y/Y, Eyes Growth From Tech Refresh

Shares of Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. MITQ have gained 6.4% since the company reported earnings for its fiscal third quarter ended March 31, 2025. Over the past month, the stock has advanced 8.2%, underperforming the S&P 500’s 12.5% rise but outpacing the index’s 1.1% gain since the earnings release.

In the third quarter of fiscal 2025, MITQ incurred a net loss of 2 cents per share, narrower than a net loss of 6 cents per share in the prior-year quarter. (See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.)

The company posted revenues of $3.6 million, an 8.2% decline from $3.9 million in the year-ago period. The drop was attributed to delays in several customer projects now anticipated in the fourth quarter or fiscal 2026. Despite the revenue contraction, the company demonstrated a marked improvement in profitability metrics.

Gross profit surged 57% to $1.1 million from $0.7 million a year earlier, driven by a favorable product mix and reduced sales of lower-margin cinema facilities equipment. Net loss narrowed substantially to $0.2 million compared to $0.6 million in the prior-year quarter. Operating loss narrowed to $0.3 million from $0.6 million, supported by steady operating expenses and higher gross margins.

Other Key Business Metrics

Gross margin for the quarter rose significantly to 29.8%, up from 17.4% in the prior-year quarter. This improvement reflected a strategic focus on high-margin product categories, including Caddy products, and the absence of lower-margin cinema facility equipment sales. Operating expenses remained essentially flat at $1.3 million, aided by recent cost controls despite increased rent and bad debt expenses. Cash remained steady at $5.4 million, or approximately 54 cents per share, and MITQ ended the quarter with no long-term debt, highlighting a strong balance sheet.

Management Commentary

Executives highlighted operational discipline and project execution capabilities as pivotal to the improved financial performance despite macroeconomic headwinds. CEO Phil Rafnson emphasized confidence in long-term growth opportunities driven by the cinema technology refresh cycle, notably the replacement of aging projectors and sound systems with laser-based solutions. COO Francois Godfrey reiterated that while customer spending decisions are delayed, MITQ’s reputation and technical expertise continue to win new and complex projects, such as the Cannon Beach seven-screen theater complex in Arizona, scheduled to begin installation in early fiscal 2026.

Management also pointed to broader industry optimism, with analysts projecting a 9% increase in the 2025 domestic box office to $9.7 billion. This favorable backdrop, combined with MITQ’s growing base of recurring revenue and proprietary products, underpins the company’s positioning as a premier partner in the entertainment technology ecosystem.

Factors Influencing Performance

The revenue decline in the quarter was largely due to delays in project start times and final approvals, rather than lost business. Management noted that several contracts were already secured but postponed as customers reassess budgets and government policy impacts. Nonetheless, MITQ maintained its robust sales efforts, executing AV integration at the UCSB Pollock Theatre and building out Flix Brewhouse’s Albuquerque location during the quarter.

Contributing to the margin expansion was the strategic shift toward high-value offerings, such as dimmers, LED lighting and custom integration services, along with cost discipline across payroll and public company expenses. These initiatives cushioned the impact of softer top-line performance and helped reduce net loss both sequentially and year over year.

Guidance

Looking ahead, MITQ expects fiscal fourth-quarter revenues of approximately $5.2 million. This guidance reflects some project slippage into fiscal 2026, yet also anticipates a further reduction in net loss. Management remains focused on maintaining its cash position and progressing toward positive cash flow and profitability. The team also hinted at continued investment in product development and potential M&A opportunities to supplement organic growth.

Other Developments

During the quarter, MITQ secured a $9 million projector technology refresh contract with a long-term customer, to be executed over three years. The company also expanded into the professional sports market with a Caddy product installation at an NFL venue. These wins underscore MITQ’s push into broader entertainment and sports infrastructure markets beyond traditional cinema.

