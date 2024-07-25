News & Insights

Markets

MIT Group Q1 Profit Rises

July 25, 2024 — 09:59 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Mapletree Industrial Trust Group reported first quarter profit of S$98.0 million, an increase of 4.2% from prior year. Gross revenue was S$175.28 million, up 2.7% from last year. Net property income was S$132.54 million, an increase of 1.3% from a year ago.

MIT Group said its performance was primarily driven by revenue contribution from Osaka Data Centre, new leases and renewals and higher distribution declared by joint venture.

MIT Group comprises Mapletree Industrial Trust and its subsidiaries.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.