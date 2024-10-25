News & Insights

Misumi Group Boosts Dividend Amid Growth Strategy

October 25, 2024 — 02:38 am EDT

Misumi Group (JP:9962) has released an update.

Misumi Group has announced an increase in interim and year-end dividends, reflecting its commitment to growth in the Industrial Automation sector. The interim dividend per share has been raised to 19.83 yen, and the year-end forecast has been revised to 20.59 yen per share, resulting in an expected annual dividend of 40.42 yen per share. This move aligns with Misumi’s strategy to balance growth investments and shareholder returns.

