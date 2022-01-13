Mistrust in Latin America and the Caribbean hampering growth -IDB

BOGOTA, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Mistrust across Latin America and the Caribbean in governments, businesses and even citizens is hampering the region's growth and worsens inequality, according to a report published by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) on Thursday.

While trust worldwide fell between 2016 and 2020, with just 26% of people globally thinking most people can be trusted, that level is even lower in Latin America and the Caribbean - the least trusting region in the world - where just one in 10 people agree with the sentiment, the IDB said.

Confidence in short supply limits socioeconomic development and affects countries' ability to address complex challenges, such as climate change, the report said.

"Placing trust at the center of government decision-making would significantly reignite development in the region," IDB President Mauricio Claver-Carone said in a statement.

Countries that exhibit greater levels of trust tend to enjoy higher productivity, while in those with lower confidence informal economies make up a greater proportion of the gross domestic product, the report found.

High levels of trust produce stronger democracies with more entrepreneurship and innovation, resulting in increased tax collection, among other benefits, the IDB said.

When designing public policy, governments across the region should build incentives for public officials, economic entities and citizens to act reliably, the report added.

Governments must breach gaps in access to information by investing in top-tier regulators and education, the bank said, arguing it would empower citizens and deter untrustworthy behavior.

They should also increase accountability and strengthen independent institutions so citizens feel confident trusting them in cases of abuse by the government, businesses, or other people.

(Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta Writing by Oliver Griffin Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((Oliver.Griffin@thomsonreuters.com; +57 304-583-8931;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.