Mistras reports Q3 EPS 20c, consensus 27c

Reports Q3 revenue $182.69M, consensus $185.94M. Manny Stamatakis, interim CEO commented: “The Company’s third quarter results were in line with our expectations, with the bottom line growing significantly faster than the top line, once again demonstrating the margin accretive actions and significant operating leverage improvements that we have instituted into our business model. Revenue was up nearly 2% during the quarter, led by growth in the International Segment, along with revenue growth in the North America segment’s Aerospace and Defense, Industrials and Power Generation & Transmission industries. The Company’s Oil and Gas Downstream revenue decreased during the third quarter as we had anticipated, due to a relatively moderate Fall turn around season compared to a more robust Spring turn around season. Adjusted EBITDA was up over 11% compared to the prior year period, reflecting significant improvement in our operating leverage. I am also pleased with our third consecutive quarter generating Net Income, which is a function of continued revenue growth, gross profit expansion, and selling, general and administrative expenses (“SG&A”) reductions.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on MG:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.