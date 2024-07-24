Mistras (MG) Soars 5.4%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Mistras MG shares ended the last trading session 5.4% higher at $9.91. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 20.8% gain over the past four weeks.

Mistras Group is benefiting from strong revenue growth driven by robust turnaround activity in the Oil & Gas sector and continued expansion in Aerospace & Defense.

This engineering services company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.15 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +200%. Revenues are expected to be $188.3 million, up 7% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Mistras, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on MG going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Mistras belongs to the Zacks Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry. Another stock from the same industry, Universal Electronics UEIC, closed the last trading session 2% lower at $12.05. Over the past month, UEIC has returned 9.6%.

Universal Electronics' consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.04. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +33.3%. Universal Electronics currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

