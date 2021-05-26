Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Shareholders Have Enjoyed An Impressive 127% Share Price Gain

Unfortunately, investing is risky - companies can and do go bankrupt. But if you pick the right stock, you can make a lot more than 100%. For example, the Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) share price has soared 127% return in just a single year. On top of that, the share price is up 24% in about a quarter. The company reported its financial results recently; you can catch up on the latest numbers by reading our company report. On the other hand, longer term shareholders have had a tougher run, with the stock falling 47% in three years.

Because Mistras Group made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last year Mistras Group saw its revenue shrink by 20%. We're a little surprised to see the share price pop 127% in the last year. This is a good example of how buyers can push up prices even before the fundamental metrics show much growth. It's quite likely the revenue fall was already priced in, anyway.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NYSE:MG Earnings and Revenue Growth May 26th 2021

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. If you are thinking of buying or selling Mistras Group stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Mistras Group shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 127% over one year. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 10% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. If you want to research this stock further, the data on insider buying is an obvious place to start. You can click here to see who has been buying shares - and the price they paid.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

