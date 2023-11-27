Mistras Group (MG) Price Target Increased by 6.25% to 10.84

The average one-year price target for Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) has been revised to 10.84 / share. This is an increase of 6.25% from the prior estimate of 10.20 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.09 to a high of 12.08 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 58.44% from the latest reported closing price of 6.84 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 209 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mistras Group. This is an increase of 51 owner(s) or 32.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MG is 0.08%, a decrease of 32.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.84% to 17,669K shares. The put/call ratio of MG is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mill Road Capital Management holds 1,505K shares representing 4.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,480K shares, representing an increase of 1.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MG by 30.20% over the last quarter.

Price Jennifer C. holds 1,500K shares representing 4.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,480K shares, representing an increase of 1.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MG by 20.05% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 1,316K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,262K shares, representing an increase of 4.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MG by 22.74% over the last quarter.

Invenomic Capital Management holds 964K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,045K shares, representing a decrease of 8.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MG by 47.13% over the last quarter.

ROFCX - Royce Opportunity Fund Consultant Class holds 849K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 809K shares, representing an increase of 4.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MG by 23.52% over the last quarter.

Mistras Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MISTRAS Group, Inc. is a leading "one source" multinational provider of integrated technology-enabled asset protection solutions, helping to maximize the safety and operational uptime for civilization's most critical industrial and civil assets.

