MISTRAS Group, Inc. Schedules Conference Call for First Quarter 2025 Results

MISTRAS Group, Inc. will host a Q1 2025 results conference call on May 8, 2025, at 9:00 am EST.

MISTRAS Group, Inc. has announced a conference call for May 8, 2025, at 9:00 am EST to discuss its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, which will be released after market close on May 7. Participants can listen to the call via the Investor Relations section of their website and pre-register for a Q&A session. An archived version of the call will be available for one year. MISTRAS is recognized as a global leader in industrial asset integrity solutions for various critical industries, providing services such as non-destructive testing and real-time monitoring. The press release also includes cautionary statements regarding forward-looking information related to financial performance and risks.

MISTRAS Group is demonstrating transparency and communication with investors by scheduling a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2025 results, promoting engagement through a live Q&A session.

The company is maintaining a proactive approach to investor relations by providing an archived webcast of the call available for one year, allowing for ongoing access to financial information.

The press release highlights MISTRAS Group's position as a global leader in technology-enabled industrial asset integrity solutions, indicating a strong competitive advantage in critical industries.

The reliance on forward-looking statements may create uncertainty among investors regarding the company's future performance and strategic direction.



The press release does not provide any specific financial metrics or data from the upcoming quarter, which may lead to questions about the company's current financial health.



There is a potential risk that market expectations could be misaligned with the company's actual performance, especially given the cautionary language regarding the uncertainties involved.

When is the MISTRAS Group Q1 2025 conference call?

The conference call is scheduled for Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 9:00 am EST.

How can I access the first quarter results?

A press release with the results will be issued after market close on May 7, 2025.

Where can I watch the live webcast of the conference call?

The live webcast can be viewed in the Investor Relations section of MISTRAS Group’s website.

How can I participate in the Q&A session?

Individuals can pre-register for the live Q&A session at the provided link in the press release.

What services does MISTRAS Group offer?

MISTRAS Group provides asset integrity solutions including non-destructive testing and real-time condition monitoring.

$MG Insider Trading Activity

$MG insiders have traded $MG stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NICHOLAS DEBENEDICTIS has made 3 purchases buying 20,000 shares for an estimated $198,768 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MANUEL N. STAMATAKIS (Executive Chairman) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $99,500

$MG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 53 institutional investors add shares of $MG stock to their portfolio, and 48 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MISTRAS Group, Inc. (MG: NYSE) has scheduled a conference call for Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 9:00 am Eastern Standard Time to present its results for the first quarter of 2025. A press release with the first quarter results will be issued after the close of market on Wednesday, May 7, 2025.





To listen to the live webcast of the conference call, visit the Investor Relations section of MISTRAS Group’s website at



www.mistrasgroup.com



.





Individuals wishing to participate in the live question and answer session may pre-register at:



https://mistras-q1-earnings.open-exchange.net/



.





Following the conference call, an archived webcast of the call will be available for one year by visiting the Investor Relations section of MISTRAS Group’s website.







About MISTRAS Group, Inc. - One Source for Asset Protection Solutions









MISTRAS Group, Inc.



(NYSE: MG) is a global leader in technology-enabled industrial asset integrity solutions, serving critical industries including oil & gas, aerospace & defense, power & utilities, manufacturing, and civil infrastructure. The company provides a diversified portfolio of products and services, ranging from advanced non-destructive testing and pipeline inspections to real-time condition monitoring, maintenance planning, and specialized engineering, powered by a proprietary management software suite that centralizes integrity data for predictive analytics and benchmark analysis. With a long-standing track record of innovation and deep industry expertise, MISTRAS helps clients reduce risk, extend asset life, and optimize operational performance. Learn more at



www.mistrasgroup.com



.







Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements







Certain statements made in this press release are "forward-looking statements" about MISTRAS' financial results and estimates, products and services, business model, strategy, growth opportunities, profitability and competitive position, and other matters. These forward-looking statements generally use words such as "future," "possible," "potential," "targeted," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "predict," "project," "will," "may," "should," "could," "would" and other similar words and phrases. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by which, such performance or results will be achieved, if at all. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in these statements. A list, description and discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties can be found in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by our reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and MISTRAS undertakes no obligation to update such statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.







Contact:







Theresa Feraren





Chief Marketing Officer





MISTRAS Group, Inc.







marcom@mistrasgroup.com





