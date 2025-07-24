MISTRAS Group, Inc. Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

MISTRAS Group, Inc. will discuss Q2 2025 results in a conference call on August 7, 2025.

MISTRAS Group, Inc. has announced a conference call on August 7, 2025, at 9:00 am Eastern Time to discuss its second quarter results for 2025. The results will be released on August 6, after market close. Interested parties can listen to the call via a live webcast on the company's Investor Relations website and can pre-register for the Q&A session. An archived version of the call will be available for one year afterward. MISTRAS Group is known for its expertise in industrial asset integrity and testing solutions, serving various critical industries and offering a range of services designed to enhance asset performance and reliability.

$MG insiders have traded $MG stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NICHOLAS DEBENEDICTIS has made 3 purchases buying 20,000 shares for an estimated $198,768 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MANUEL N. STAMATAKIS (Executive Chairman) has made 2 purchases buying 20,000 shares for an estimated $176,600 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 47 institutional investors add shares of $MG stock to their portfolio, and 56 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MISTRAS Group, Inc. (MG: NYSE) has scheduled a conference call for Thursday, August 7, 2025, at 9:00 am Eastern Time to present its results for the second quarter of 2025. A press release with the second quarter results will be issued after the close of market on Wednesday, August 6, 2025.





https://investors.mistrasgroup.com/



https://mistras-q2-earnings-2025.open-exchange.net/



MISTRAS Group, Inc.



(NYSE: MG) is a global leader in technology-enabled industrial asset integrity and testing solutions, serving critical industries including oil & gas, aerospace & defense, power & utilities, manufacturing, and civil infrastructure. The company provides a diversified portfolio of products and services, ranging from advanced non-destructive testing and pipeline inspections to real-time condition monitoring, maintenance planning, and specialized engineering, powered by a proprietary management software suite that centralizes integrity data for predictive analytics and benchmark analysis. With a long-standing track record of innovation and deep industry expertise, MISTRAS helps clients reduce risk, extend asset life, and optimize operational performance. Learn more at



www.mistrasgroup.com



.







Theresa Feraren





Senior Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer





MISTRAS Group, Inc.







marcom@mistrasgroup.com





