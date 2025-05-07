MISTRAS Group, Inc. Reports Q1 2025 Financial Results Amid Leadership Changes and Market Challenges

MISTRAS Group, Inc. reports Q1 2025 revenue decline amid cost management focus, with leadership changes and integrated services enhancements planned.

Quiver AI Summary

MISTRAS Group, Inc. announced significant changes in its senior leadership, aiming to enhance value delivery to customers through integrated data solutions and a full lifecycle asset protection ecosystem, particularly in the Aerospace and Defense sectors. Despite a revenue decline of 12.4% to $161.6 million for the first quarter of 2025, CEO Natalia Shuman expressed optimism regarding future profitability due to improved cost management and potential revenue growth across various industries. The company reported a net loss of $3.2 million and a decrease in Adjusted EBITDA, attributed primarily to adverse market conditions affecting key sectors like Oil & Gas. MISTRAS expects challenges fromglobal marketuncertainties, including tariffs and trade policy shifts, while emphasizing its technological advantages to maintain market share. The company's conference call on May 8 will further discuss these developments and strategies.

Potential Positives

Appointment of high-caliber senior leadership positions to drive strategic initiatives and enhance customer value.

Gross profit margin improved by 30 basis points despite a decline in overall revenue, indicating effective cost management strategies.

Notable increase in net cash provided by operating activities, rising to $5.6 million from $0.6 million, demonstrating improved cash flow management.

Potential Negatives

Revenue decreased by 12.4% compared to the previous year, indicating challenges in key markets and overall financial performance.

The company reported a net loss of $3.2 million for the quarter, a significant downturn from a net income of $1.0 million in the prior year period.

The absence of full-year guidance for 2025 due to unprecedented market uncertainty highlights potential instability and lack of confidence in future performance.

FAQ

What are the key financial results for MISTRAS Group in Q1 2025?

MISTRAS reported Q1 2025 revenue of $161.6 million, a 12.4% decrease from Q1 2024, with a net loss of $3.2 million.

How is MISTRAS addressing challenges in the Oil & Gas market?

MISTRAS is focusing on cost management and leveraging proprietary technologies to maintain market share amid declining Oil & Gas revenues.

What measures are being taken to improve profitability?

The company is reducing administrative costs and closely managing expenses to align with revenue, aiming for enhanced profitability by year-end.

Is MISTRAS providing full-year guidance for 2025?

No, MISTRAS is not providing full-year guidance due to uncertainties related to tariffs andglobal marketconditions.

When is the MISTRAS conference call scheduled?

The conference call is scheduled for May 8, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$MG Insider Trading Activity

$MG insiders have traded $MG stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NICHOLAS DEBENEDICTIS has made 3 purchases buying 20,000 shares for an estimated $198,768 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MANUEL N. STAMATAKIS (Executive Chairman) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $99,500

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 49 institutional investors add shares of $MG stock to their portfolio, and 50 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release







Reinvigorated senior leadership with recently on-boarded, high-caliber positions with proven industry experience, to focus on delivering value to customers













Integrated Data Solutions capabilities for customers worldwide combining data-centric services, software solutions, and technology, to evolve a scalable, full life cycle asset protection ecosystem













Unified accredited laboratories with integrated service capabilities, to significantly reduce cycle times, increase speed to market and simplify quality assurance across Aerospace and Defense platform









PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MISTRAS Group, Inc. (MG: NYSE), a leading “one source” multinational provider of integrated technology-enabled asset protection solutions, reported financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2025.









Highlights for the First Quarter 2025*













Revenue of $161.6 million, a decrease of 12.4%











Gross profit of $40.9 million, with gross profit margin of 25.3%, an increase of 30 basis points











Selling, general, and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses of $35.7 million, down 1.7%











Net loss of $3.2 million inclusive of Special items of $3.6 million, with Adjusted EBITDA of $12.0 million











Net cash provided by operating activities of $5.6 million, an increase of $5.0 million















*All comparisons are consolidated and versus the equivalent prior year period, unless otherwise noted and give effect to the reclassification of certain overhead and personnel expenses in the consolidated statement of income (loss) from SG&A to cost of revenue. Please see the reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and additional information about the non-GAAP financial measures set forth in tables attached to this press release.







Natalia Shuman, President and Chief Executive Officer commented “despite the larger than anticipated year-over-year decline in revenue driven by overall market uncertainty, we were nevertheless able to rapidly calibrate costs and expenses down during the first quarter to our revenue level, in order to preserve our operational metrics. With a continued focus on cost and expense management, including a reduction in our administrative support functional costs, and coupled with anticipated revenue growth across all primary industries, we are confident these drivers will provide an improvement in key profitability measures over the remainder of the year.”





Ms. Shuman continued, “we are closely monitoring potential industry headwinds caused byglobal marketuncertainty driven by our customers’ reactions to tariffs and other market conditions, changes to U.S. trade policy and other market conditions, and the potential impact this could have on our global businesses. We are well positioned to maintain share in the primary industries we serve by leveraging our proprietary technological advantages and testing methods. We are also focusing on our other existing end markets such as Industrials, Infrastructure, & Other Process Industries, where our testing and inspection services as well as data analytics would be enablers to drive growth in the future.”





For the first quarter of 2025, consolidated revenue was $161.6 million, a decrease of 12.4% from the first quarter of 2024. This decline was primarily driven by a $16.6 million decrease in Oil & Gas market revenues and declines in other key markets due to macroeconomic demand factors, which was partially offset by growth in the Industrials market. The overall Oil & Gas revenue decline was primarily driven by modest spring turnaround activity as anticipated, along with unexpected softness in demand in the Midstream sector.





Although gross profit declined in the first quarter of 2025, gross profit margin nevertheless increased 30 basis points. This improvement was due to lower healthcare claims expense in the current year period and a favorable sales mix.





The Company's results reflect certain overhead and personnel expenses which have been reclassified in the Consolidated Statements of Income (loss) from SG&A to Cost of Revenue, as it is determined this reclassification would be preferable as it provides greater transparency regarding the true cost of the Company’s revenue and aligns with how the business is managed. These overhead and personnel costs, which were determined to be directly related to the Company’s delivery of services, are generally variable to revenue being recognized and results in gross profit that fully encompasses all costs necessary to generate that revenue. The reclassification recorded within the financials was $6.0 million and $4.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024.





SG&A in the first quarter of 2025 was $35.7 million, down $0.6 million or 1.7%, from the prior year comparable period despite adverse foreign exchange translation within SG&A of $0.9 million. This decrease in SG&A reflects the continued cost discipline and focus on calibration of overhead costs relative to the revenue level achieved.





The Company reported a quarterly net loss of $3.2 million, or ($0.10) per share, compared to a net income of $1.0 million or $0.03 per share in the prior year period. Net loss excluding Special Items (non-GAAP) was ($0.3) million, or ($0.01) per share for the first quarter of 2025, compared to a net income of $2.2 million, or $0.07 per share in the prior year period.





Adjusted EBITDA was $12.0 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to $16.2 million in the prior year period, a decline of 25.4%. Nevertheless, Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2025 was the second highest first quarter Adjusted EBITDA performance for the Company over the last five years.







Cash Flow and Balance Sheet







The Company’s net cash provided by operating activities was $5.6 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $0.6 million in the prior year period. Free cash flow (non-GAAP) was negative $0.2 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to negative $5.3 million in the prior year period. The Company’s improved free cash flow was primarily attributable to a favorable working capital reduction compared to the prior year period.





The Company’s gross debt was $171.9 million as of March 31, 2025, compared to $169.6 million as of December 31, 2024. The Company is typically a net borrower in the first quarter of each year and remains committed to using free cash flow to fund strategic capital expenditures and reduce debt throughout the remainder of 2025.







Reorganization and Other Costs







For the first quarter of 2025, the Company recorded $3.1 million of reorganization and other costs related to continued calibration of the Company’s support, overhead, and other related costs.







2025 Outlook







The Company is not providing full year guidance for fiscal 2025 due to unprecedented market uncertainty as a result of tariffs, changes to U.S. trade policy and other market conditions and while the new CEO is still reviewing the Company’s entire portfolio of businesses.







Conference Call







In connection with this release, MISTRAS will hold a conference call on May 8, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.





To listen to the live webcast of the conference call, visit the Investor Relations section of MISTRAS Group’s website at





www.mistrasgroup.com





.





Individuals may pre-register at:





https://mistras-q1-earnings.open-exchange.net/





.





Following the conference call, an archived webcast of the call will be available for one year by visiting the Investor Relations section of MISTRAS Group’s website.







About MISTRAS Group, Inc. - One Source for Asset Protection Solutions®









MISTRAS Group, Inc.



(NYSE: MG) is a global leader in technology-enabled industrial asset integrity solutions, serving critical industries including oil & gas, aerospace & defense, power & utilities, manufacturing, and civil infrastructure. The company provides a diversified portfolio of products and services, ranging from advanced non-destructive testing and pipeline inspections to real-time condition monitoring, maintenance planning, and specialized engineering, powered by a proprietary management software suite that centralizes integrity data for predictive analytics and benchmark analysis. With a long-standing track record of innovation and deep industry expertise, MISTRAS helps clients reduce risk, extend asset life, and optimize operational performance. Learn more at





www.mistrasgroup.com





.









INVESTORS CONTACT:









Edward Prajzner





Senior Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer





+1 (833) MISTRAS



|



investors@mistrasgroup.com







Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements







Certain statements contained in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the impacts of foreign currency exchange risks and recently announced U.S. foreign tariffs and changes to U.S trade policy on our business and financial results, and additional operational and strategic actions that we expect or seek to take in furtherance of our strategies and activities to enhance our financial results and future growth. Such forward-looking statements relate to MISTRAS' financial results and estimates, products and services, business model, operational and strategic initiatives to improve operating leverage, strategy, growth opportunities, profitability and competitive position, and other matters. These forward-looking statements generally use words such as “future," “possible," “potential," “targeted," “anticipate," “believe," “estimate," “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “will,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “would” and other similar words and phrases. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by which, such performance or results will be achieved, if at all. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in these statements. A list, description and discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties can be found in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission filed on March 11, 2025, as updated by our reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and MISTRAS undertakes no obligation to update such statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.







Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures







In addition to financial information prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. (GAAP), this press release also contains adjusted financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and that we believe provide investors and management with supplemental information relating to the Company’s operating performance and trends that facilitate comparisons between periods and with respect to trends and projected information. The term “Adjusted EBITDA” used in this release is a financial measure not calculated in accordance with GAAP and is defined by the Company as net income attributable to MISTRAS Group, Inc. plus: interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation expense, certain acquisition related costs (including transaction due diligence costs and adjustments to the fair value of contingent consideration), foreign exchange (gain) loss, non-cash impairment charges, reorganization and other costs and, if applicable, certain additional special items which are noted. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Loss) as computed under GAAP is set forth in a table attached to this press release. The Company also uses the term “free cash flow”, a non-GAAP financial measure the Company defines as cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures (which is classified as an investing activity). The Company additionally uses the terms:





“Segment and Total Company Income (Loss) from Operations (GAAP) to Income (Loss) from Operations before Special Items (non-GAAP)”, “Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) and Diluted EPS (GAAP) to Net Income Excluding Special Items (non-GAAP) and Diluted EPS Excluding Special Items (non-GAAP)” which reconciles the non-GAAP amounts to the GAAP financial measure. This press release also includes the term “net debt”, a non-GAAP financial measure which the Company defines as the sum of the current and long-term portions of long-term debt, less cash and cash equivalents. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are also set forth in tables attached to this press release. Each of these non-GAAP financial measures has material limitations as a performance or liquidity measure and should not be considered alternatives to Net Income (Loss) or any other measures derived in accordance with GAAP. Because Income (loss) from operations before special items and other non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release may not be calculated in the same manner by all companies, these measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies.











Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries









Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets









(in thousands, except share and per share data)

























March 31, 2025













December 31, 2024

























ASSETS









(unaudited)































Current Assets









































Cash and cash equivalents





$





18,536













$





18,317

















Accounts receivable, net









128,192

















127,281

















Inventories









14,141

















14,485

















Prepaid expenses and other current assets









15,104

















12,387

















Total current assets









175,973

















172,470

















Property, plant and equipment, net









82,796

















80,892

















Intangible assets, net









39,187

















39,708

















Goodwill









181,530

















181,442

















Deferred income taxes









6,351

















6,267

















Other assets









40,952

















42,259

















Total assets





$





526,789













$





523,038



















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY











































Current Liabilities









































Accounts payable





$





13,385













$





11,128

















Accrued expenses and other current liabilities









85,485

















85,233

















Current portion of long-term debt









12,374

















11,591

















Current portion of finance lease obligations









5,735

















5,317

















Income taxes payable









573

















1,656

















Total current liabilities









117,552

















114,925

















Long-term debt, net of current portion









159,500

















158,056

















Obligations under finance leases, net of current portion









15,871

















15,162

















Deferred income taxes









2,093

















1,973

















Other long-term liabilities









32,772

















34,027

















Total liabilities









327,788

















324,143

















Commitments and contingencies









































Equity









































Preferred stock, 10,000,000 shares authorized









—

















—

















Common stock, $0.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 31,325,787 and 31,010,375 shares issued and outstanding









406

















402

















Additional paid-in capital









251,629

















250,832

















Accumulated deficit









(13,170





)













(9,984





)













Accumulated other comprehensive loss









(40,200





)













(42,682





)













Total Mistras Group, Inc. stockholders’ equity









198,665

















198,568

















Noncontrolling interests









336

















327

















Total equity









199,001

















198,895

















Total liabilities and equity





$





526,789













$





523,038







































Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries









Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)









(in thousands, except per share data)

























Three months ended March 31,





























2025













2024





















































Revenue







$





161,615













$





184,442













Cost of revenue









115,286

















132,355













Depreciation









5,437

















5,934















Gross profit











40,892

















46,153













Selling, general and administrative expenses









35,652

















36,252













Environmental expense









540

















—













Reorganization and other costs









3,087

















1,558













Research and engineering









299

















343













Depreciation and amortization









2,326

















2,447















(Loss) income from operations











(1,012





)













5,553













Interest expense









3,324

















4,430















(Loss) income before (benefit) provision for income taxes











(4,336





)













1,123













(Benefit) provision for income taxes









(1,168





)













119















Net (loss) income











(3,168





)













1,004













Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of taxes









18

















9















Net (loss) income attributable to Mistras Group, Inc.







$





(3,186





)









$





995

















































Net (loss) income per common share





































Basic





$





(0.10





)









$





0.03













Diluted





$





(0.10





)









$





0.03













Weighted-average common shares outstanding:





































Basic









31,095

















30,680













Diluted









31,095

















31,356



































Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries









Unaudited Operating Data by Segment









(in thousands)

























Three months ended March 31,





























2025













2024

















Revenues











































North America





$





128,902













$





150,349

















International









33,214

















33,047

















Products and Systems









3,091

















3,210

















Corporate and eliminations









(3,592





)













(2,164





)

















$





161,615













$





184,442























































Three months ended March 31,





























2025













2024

















Gross profit











































North America





$





30,165













$





35,245

















International









9,088

















9,269

















Products and Systems









1,623

















1,613

















Corporate and eliminations









16

















26





















$





40,892













$





46,153







































Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries









Unaudited Revenues by Category









(in thousands)



















Revenue by industry was as follows:



















Three Months Ended March 31, 2025









North America













International













Products &





Systems













Corp/Elim













Total























Oil & Gas





$





85,731









$





10,646









$





187













—













$





96,564













Aerospace & Defense









14,007













6,281













116













—

















20,404













Industrials









11,688













6,517













365













—

















18,570













Power Generation & Transmission









3,224













985













444













—

















4,653













Other Process Industries









6,501













3,744













8













—

















10,253













Infrastructure, Research & Engineering









3,701













2,562













958













—

















7,221













Petrochemical









2,523













110













—













—

















2,633













Other









1,527













2,369













1,013













(3,592





)













1,317













Total





$





128,902









$





33,214









$





3,091









$





(3,592





)









$





161,615



































Three Months Ended March 31, 2024









North America













International













Products &





Systems













Corp/Elim













Total























Oil & Gas





$





103,027









$





10,066









$





72













—













$





113,165













Aerospace & Defense









15,375













6,732













11













—

















22,118













Industrials









8,909













5,853













437













—

















15,199













Power Generation & Transmission









3,592













1,682













578













—

















5,852













Other Process Industries









7,928













3,933













39













—

















11,900













Infrastructure, Research & Engineering









3,972













2,205













409













—

















6,586













Petrochemical









3,813













531













—













—

















4,344













Other









3,733













2,045













1,664













(2,164





)













5,278













Total





$





150,349









$





33,047









$





3,210









$





(2,164





)









$





184,442

































Oil & Gas Revenue by sub-industry was as follows:























Three months ended March 31,





























2025













2024





















($ in thousands)

























Oil and Gas Revenue



































Upstream





$





40,251









$





41,767













Midstream









15,808













21,392













Downstream









40,505













50,006













Total





$





96,564









$





113,165

































Consolidated Revenue by type was as follows:



























Three months ended March 31,

































2025













2024





















($ in thousands)























Field Services





$





110,175









$





126,355













Shop Laboratories









15,029













17,195













Data Analytical Solutions









13,981













15,539













Other









22,430













25,353













Total





$





161,615









$





184,442



































Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries









Unaudited Reconciliation of Segment and Total Company Income (Loss) from Operations (GAAP) to









Income (Loss) from Operations before Special Items (non-GAAP)









(in thousands)

























Three months ended March 31,





























2025













2024

























































North America:











































Income from operations (GAAP)





$





6,515













$





13,561

















Reorganization and other costs









1,358

















—

















Income from operations before special items (non-GAAP)





$





7,873













$





13,561



















International:











































Income from operations (GAAP)





$





1,081













$





1,124

















Reorganization and other costs









178

















102

















Income from operations before special items (non-GAAP)





$





1,259













$





1,226



















Products and Systems:











































Income from operations (GAAP)





$





327













$





314

















Reorganization and other costs









151

















2

















Income from operations before special items (non-GAAP)





$





478













$





316



















Corporate and Eliminations:











































Loss from operations (GAAP)





$





(8,935





)









$





(9,446





)













Environmental expense









540

















—

















Reorganization and other costs









1,400

















1,454

















Loss from operations before special items (non-GAAP)





$





(6,995





)









$





(7,992





)















Total Company:











































(Loss) income from operations (GAAP)





$





(1,012





)









$





5,553

















Environmental expense









540

















—

















Reorganization and other costs









3,087

















1,558

















Income from operations before special items (non-GAAP)





$





2,615













$





7,111







































Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries









Unaudited Summary Cash Flow Information









(in thousands)

























Three months ended March 31,





























2025













2024















Net cash provided by (used in):









































Operating activities





$





5,645













$





604

















Investing activities









(5,414





)













(5,648





)













Financing activities









(702





)













5,127

















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash









690

















(874





)













Net change in cash and cash equivalents





$





219













$





(791





)



































Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries









Unaudited Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) to Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP)









(in thousands)

























Three months ended March 31,





























2025













2024

























































Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP)







$





5,645













$





604

















Less:









































Purchases of property, plant and equipment









(4,555





)













(4,804





)













Purchases of intangible assets









(1,267





)













(1,117





)















Free cash flow (non-GAAP)







$





(177





)









$





(5,317





)



































Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries









Unaudited Reconciliation of Gross Debt (GAAP) to Net Debt (non-GAAP)









(in thousands)

























March 31, 2025













December 31, 2024































































Current portion of long-term debt





$





12,374













$





11,591

















Long-term debt, net of current portion









159,500

















158,056

















Total Debt (Gross)









171,874

















169,647

















Less: Cash and cash equivalents









(18,536





)













(18,317





)













Total Debt (Net)





$





153,338













$





151,330







































Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries









Unaudited Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)









(in thousands)

























Three Months Ended March 31,





























2025













2024

























































Net (loss) income (GAAP)







$





(3,168





)









$





1,004

















Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests, net of taxes









18

















9



















Net (loss)/income attributable to Mistras Group, Inc.







$





(3,186





)









$





995

















Interest expense









3,324

















4,430

















Income tax (benefit)/expense









(1,168





)













119

















Depreciation and amortization









7,763

















8,381

















Share-based compensation expense









1,302

















1,228

















Reorganization and other costs



(1)











3,087

















1,558

















Environmental expense









540

















—

















Foreign exchange loss (gain)









374

















(561





)















Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)







$





12,036













$





16,150







































(1)



For the three months ended March 31, 2025, the Company recognized share-based compensation expense within Reorganization and other costs of $1.0 million.































Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries









Unaudited Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) and Diluted EPS (GAAP) to









Net Income (Loss) Excluding Special Items (non-GAAP) and Diluted EPS Excluding Special Items (non-GAAP)









(tabular dollars in thousands, except per share data)

























Three Months Ended March 31,





























2025













2024

















Net (loss) income attributable to Mistras Group, Inc. (GAAP)







$





(3,186





)









$





995

















Special items









3,627

















1,558

















Tax impact on special items









(781





)













(381





)













Special items, net of tax





$





2,846













$





1,177



















Net (loss) income attributable to Mistras Group, Inc. Excluding Special Items (non-GAAP)







$





(340





)









$





2,172



























































Diluted EPS (GAAP)







(1)









$





(0.10





)









$





0.03

















Special items, net of tax









0.09

















0.04



















Diluted EPS Excluding Special Items (non-GAAP)







$





(0.01





)









$





0.07







































(1)



For the three months ended March 31, 2025, 145,000 shares related to stock options and 808,000 shares related to restricted stock units were excluded from the calculation of diluted (loss) earnings per share due to the net loss for the period.















The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.