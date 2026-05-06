Mistras Group Inc (MG) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

A strong stock as of late has been Mistras (MG). Shares have been marching higher, with the stock up 22.2% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $19.56 in the previous session. Mistras has gained 49.5% since the start of the year compared to the 11.9% move for the Zacks Computer and Technology sector and the 32% return for the Zacks Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on May 5, 2026, Mistras reported EPS of $0.08 versus consensus estimate of $0.

For the current fiscal year, Mistras is expected to post earnings of $1.02 per share on $741.82 in revenues. This represents a 15.91% change in EPS on a 2.46% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $1.23 per share on $770.62 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 20.26% and 3.88%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Mistras may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). The individual style scores for Value, Growth, Momentum and the combined VGM Score run from A through F. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Mistras has a Value Score of A. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and C, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 18.5X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 27.6X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 10.1X versus its peer group's average of 22X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 1.15. This is good enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective, making Mistras an interesting choice for value investors.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this is even more important than the company's VGM Score. Fortunately, Mistras currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to a solid earnings estimate revision trend.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Mistras passes the test. Thus, it seems as though Mistras shares could have a bit more room to run in the near term.

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Mistras Group Inc (MG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.