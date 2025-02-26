MISTRAS Group, Inc. Announces Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Results

MISTRAS Group, Inc. will discuss its Q4 2024 results in a March 6 conference call.

Quiver AI Summary

MISTRAS Group, Inc. has announced a conference call scheduled for March 6, 2025, at 9:00 am ET to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal year results for 2024, with results to be released on March 5, 2025. The call will be accessible via a live webcast on MISTRAS's website, and participants can pre-register for a question and answer session. MISTRAS Group is a leading provider of integrated asset protection solutions, focusing on safety and operational efficiency across various industries, including oil and gas, aerospace, and civil infrastructure. The company emphasizes its commitment to environmental, social, and governance initiatives and integrates advanced technologies in its services. Forward-looking statements in the release highlight potential uncertainties regarding the company's future performance.

Potential Positives

MISTRAS Group will be providing its fourth quarter and fiscal year results, which is an opportunity for stakeholders to gain insights into the company's financial performance.

The live conference call and archived webcast allow for transparency and accessibility for investors and interested parties, supporting shareholder engagement.

The announcement highlights MISTRAS Group's commitment to integrated technology-enabled solutions and leadership in asset protection, which may strengthen its market position and appeal to potential clients.

The emphasis on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiatives aligns with current industry trends and public interest, potentially enhancing the company's reputation and attractiveness to socially conscious investors.

Potential Negatives

The focus on forward-looking statements highlights uncertainty and potential risks regarding the company's future performance, which may cause investor concern.

The lack of specific information or results in the press release may lead to speculation or negative assumptions about the company's recent performance.

The mandatory pre-registration for the Q&A session may deter some investors, limiting engagement opportunities with the company's management.

FAQ

When is MISTRAS Group's fourth quarterearnings conference call

MISTRAS Group will hold its fourth quarterearnings conference callon March 6, 2025, at 9:00 am Eastern Time.

How can I access MISTRAS Group's live conference call?

You can listen to the live conference call by visiting the Investor Relations section at www.mistrasgroup.com.

Will there be a recording of the conference call available?

Yes, an archived webcast of the conference call will be available for one year on MISTRAS Group's website.

How can I participate in the live Q&A session?

Participants can pre-register for the live Q&A session at: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIf16da158e8294da5b6ef32a17c5655a8.

What type of services does MISTRAS Group provide?

MISTRAS Group offers integrated technology-enabled asset protection solutions for various industries, including oil, gas, aerospace, and civil infrastructure.

Full Release



PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MISTRAS Group, Inc. (MG: NYSE) has scheduled a conference call for Thursday, March 6, 2025 at 9:00 am Eastern Time to present its results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. A press release with the fourth quarter results will be issued after the close of market on Wednesday, March 5, 2025.





To listen to the live webcast of the conference call, visit the Investor Relations section of MISTRAS Group’s website at



www.mistrasgroup.com



.





Individuals wishing to participate in the live question and answer session may pre-register at:



https://register.vevent.com/register/BIf16da158e8294da5b6ef32a17c5655a8



.





Following the conference call, an archived webcast of the call will be available for one year by visiting the Investor Relations section of MISTRAS Group’s website.







About MISTRAS Group, Inc. - One Source for Asset Protection Solutions







MISTRAS Group, Inc. (NYSE: MG) is a leading "one source" multinational provider of integrated technology-enabled asset protection solutions, helping to maximize the safety and operational uptime for civilization’s most critical industrial and civil assets.





Backed by an innovative, data-driven asset protection portfolio, proprietary technologies, strong commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiatives, and a decades-long legacy of industry leadership, MISTRAS leads clients in the oil and gas, aerospace and defense, renewable and nonrenewable power, civil infrastructure, and manufacturing industries towards achieving operational and environmental excellence. By supporting these organizations that help fuel our vehicles and power our society, inspecting components that are trusted for commercial, defense, and space craft; building real-time monitoring equipment to enable safe travel across bridges; and helping to propel sustainability, MISTRAS helps the world at large.





MISTRAS enhances value for its clients by integrating asset protection throughout supply chains and centralizing integrity data through a suite of Industrial IoT-connected digital software and monitoring solutions. The company’s core capabilities also include non-destructive testing field and in-line inspections enhanced by advanced robotics, laboratory quality control and assurance testing, sensing technologies and NDT equipment, asset and mechanical integrity engineering services, and light mechanical maintenance and access services.





For more information about how MISTRAS helps protect civilization’s critical infrastructure and the environment, visit



https://www.mistrasgroup.com/



.







Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements







Certain statements made in this press release are "forward-looking statements" about MISTRAS' financial results and estimates, products and services, business model, strategy, growth opportunities, profitability and competitive position, and other matters. These forward-looking statements generally use words such as "future," "possible," "potential," "targeted," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "predict," "project," "will," "may," "should," "could," "would" and other similar words and phrases. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by which, such performance or results will be achieved, if at all. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in these statements. A list, description and discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties can be found in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by our reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and MISTRAS undertakes no obligation to update such statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.







Contact:







Nestor S. Makarigakis





Group Vice President, Marketing and Communications





MISTRAS Group, Inc.







marcom@mistrasgroup.com







+1 (609) 716-4000



