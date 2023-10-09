MISTRAS Group Executive Chairman Sotirios Vahaviolos Retires; CEO Dennis Bertolotti, Departs

(RTTNews) - MISTRAS Group Inc. (MG) said that Sotirios Vahaviolos is retiring as Executive Chairman after nearly 40 years of exceptional leadership and has been appointed Chairman Emeritus while remaining an active member of the Board of Directors.

The company has appointed Manuel Stamatakis as Chairman of the Board.

Dennis M. Bertolotti will be departing MISTRAS as its chief executive officer, and the Board has asked Mr. Stamatakis to serve as the Interim chief executive officer until a successor chief executive officer is found.

The Board of Directors will initiate a search with a leading executive search firm to help the Board find its next CEO.

James Forese, the current Chairman of the Audit Committee, has been named Lead Director and Chairman of the Corporate Governance Committee.

