News & Insights

Markets
MG

MISTRAS Group Executive Chairman Sotirios Vahaviolos Retires; CEO Dennis Bertolotti, Departs

October 09, 2023 — 11:24 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - MISTRAS Group Inc. (MG) said that Sotirios Vahaviolos is retiring as Executive Chairman after nearly 40 years of exceptional leadership and has been appointed Chairman Emeritus while remaining an active member of the Board of Directors.

The company has appointed Manuel Stamatakis as Chairman of the Board.

Dennis M. Bertolotti will be departing MISTRAS as its chief executive officer, and the Board has asked Mr. Stamatakis to serve as the Interim chief executive officer until a successor chief executive officer is found.

The Board of Directors will initiate a search with a leading executive search firm to help the Board find its next CEO.

James Forese, the current Chairman of the Audit Committee, has been named Lead Director and Chairman of the Corporate Governance Committee.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.