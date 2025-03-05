MISTRAS GROUP Earnings Results: $MG Reports Quarterly Earnings

MISTRAS GROUP ($MG) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported earnings of $0.24 per share, beating estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. The company also reported revenue of $172,730,000, missing estimates of $177,598,089 by $-4,868,089.
MISTRAS GROUP Insider Trading Activity
MISTRAS GROUP insiders have traded $MG stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MICHAEL J. LANGE (Senior EVP) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $1,093,867.
MISTRAS GROUP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 52 institutional investors add shares of MISTRAS GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 56 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- INVESCO LTD. removed 339,839 shares (-87.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,078,941
- PRICE JENNIFER C. removed 150,341 shares (-29.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,362,089
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 128,962 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,168,395
- MILL ROAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 125,337 shares (+7.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,135,553
- ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP added 124,270 shares (+9.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,125,886
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 110,916 shares (+225.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,004,898
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 106,272 shares (-49.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $962,824
MISTRAS GROUP Government Contracts
We have seen $419,898 of award payments to $MG over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- USCG REQUIRES LABORATORY ANALYSIS OF LUBRICATING AND HYDRAULIC OILS AND COOLANT. THE CONTRACTOR SHALL PROVI...: $86,325
- LUBE OIL ANALYSIS TESTING IN SUPPORT OF CONTRACT N6449819D4034: $59,962
- USED OIL ANALYSIS: $49,999
- COMMON VARIETY DETERMINATION (CVD) MINERAL EXAMINATION FOR SOIL SAMPLES (APPROXIMATELY 400) FROM THE UPPER ...: $40,000
- LUBE OIL TEST SERVICES UNDER CONTRACT N6449819D4034.: $39,998
