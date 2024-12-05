Mistras Group Appoints New President and CEO

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Mistras Group ( (MG) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Mistras Group, Inc. has appointed Natalia Shuman as its new President and CEO, effective January 2025, succeeding Manuel N. Stamatakis who remains as Executive Chairman. Shuman, with extensive experience in the Testing, Inspection, and Certification industry, is recognized for her leadership and strategic growth initiatives. Her appointment signals Mistras Group’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value and driving future growth through innovative and value-driven solutions.

