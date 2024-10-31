Mistras falls -21.9%

Mistras (MG) is down -21.9%, or -$2.43 to $8.67.
- Mistras narrows FY24 revenue view to $725M-$730M from $725M-$750M
- Mistras reports Q3 EPS 20c, consensus 27c
