Mister Spex SE (XTRA:MRX) Price Target Increased by 14.75% to 4.42

The average one-year price target for Mister Spex SE (XTRA:MRX) has been revised to 4,42 € / share. This is an increase of 14.75% from the prior estimate of 3,85 € dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2,34 € to a high of 6,30 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 208.85% from the latest reported closing price of 1,43 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mister Spex SE. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRX is 0.00%, an increase of 15.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 20.49% to 2K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Social Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SPEU - SPDR(R) Portfolio Europe ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares , representing a decrease of 75.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRX by 26.73% over the last quarter.

