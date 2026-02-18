Mister Car Wash, Inc. Reveals Rise In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - Mister Car Wash, Inc. (MCW) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $20.07 million, or $0.06 per share. This compares with $9.17 million, or $0.03 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Mister Car Wash, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $36.96 million or $0.11 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.0% to $261.24 million from $251.17 million last year.

Mister Car Wash, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $20.07 Mln. vs. $9.17 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.06 vs. $0.03 last year. -Revenue: $261.24 Mln vs. $251.17 Mln last year.

