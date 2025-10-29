Mister Car Wash, Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Mister Car Wash, Inc. (MCW) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $27.41 million, or $0.08 per share. This compares with $22.34 million, or $0.07 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Mister Car Wash, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $36.44 million or $0.11 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.10 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.7% to $263.42 million from $249.33 million last year.

Mister Car Wash, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $27.41 Mln. vs. $22.34 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.08 vs. $0.07 last year. -Revenue: $263.42 Mln vs. $249.33 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.42 - $0.43 Full year revenue guidance: $1.046 Bn-$1.054 Bn.

