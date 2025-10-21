Mister Car Wash Buys Five Of Whistle Express Stores In Texas For Undisclosed Sum

(RTTNews) - Mister Car Wash (MCW), a car wash company, Tuesday announced that it has acquired five of the stores of Whistle Express located in Lubbock, Texas operating under, Take 5 Car Wash brand, to establish its business performance across the city. The financial terms were not disclosed.

With the acquisition, Mister Car Wash will continue to provide clean, comfortable, and convenient car wash experiences for customers and the drivers across the five locations.

Ryan Darby, Senior Vice President, commented "This acquisition underscores our commitment to making car care even more accessible for our customers while delivering the high-quality service and experience they expect."

In the premarket activity, shares were trading 1.37 percent or 0.07 cents lower at $5.04. On Monday, the stock had closed 6.68 percent or 0.32 cents higher at $5.11 on the Nasdaq.

