Mister Car Wash aims for over $5 bln valuation in U.S. IPO

June 17 (Reuters) - Mister Car Wash Inc is looking to raise as much as $637.5 million through a U.S. initial public offering, targeting a valuation of more than $5 billion, a regulatory filing on Thursday showed.

