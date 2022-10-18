US Markets
BLK

Missouri pulls $500 mln from BlackRock over asset manager's ESG push

Contributor
Niket Nishant Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Missouri has pulled $500 million out of pension funds managed by BlackRock Inc, state Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick said on Tuesday, accusing the asset manager of "prioritizing" environmental, social and governance (ESG) over shareholder returns.

Adds response from BlackRock

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Missouri has pulled $500 million out of pension funds managed by BlackRock Inc BLK.N, state Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick said on Tuesday, accusing the asset manager of "prioritizing" environmental, social and governance (ESG) over shareholder returns.

Several Republican-led states have sought to cut business ties with BlackRock over its ESG push, with Louisiana earlier this month saying it would pull $794 million out of the company's funds.

While environmentalists have protested that the world's largest asset manager does too little to press for change at fossil fuel portfolio companies, Republican politicians have accused it of boycotting energy stocks.

Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink last week defended the company's investments, saying "(I am) now being attacked equally by the left and the right so I'm doing something right".

"While the actions of some elected officials have attracted media headlines, they do not reflect the totality of our clients’ investment decisions," a BlackRock spokesperson said on Tuesday, adding that the company had attracted $248 billion in net new long-term assets from clients this year.

Missouri State Employees' Retirement System had asked BlackRock to abstain from proxy voting at companies on its behalf, but the asset manager refused its demand, Fitzpatrick said. Proxy voting is done by asset management firms on behalf of shareholders.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BLK

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular