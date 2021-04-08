Missouri Public Service Commission Issues Rate Order - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - The Missouri Public Service Commission (MoPSC) on Thursday approved an agreement reached by the parties in Missouri American Water's request for a rate review for its water and wastewater operations.

The order was approved by the MoPSC on April 7 after parties involved worked together to reach an agreement settling all issues brought forth in the rate review.

The rate order includes approximately $620 million in water and wastewater system improvements made since the end of 2017. Most residential water customers will see no change or a slight decrease in their total monthly bill.

However, most residential wastewater customers will see a small increase of about $3 to $5 in their monthly bill. New rates are expected to take effect by the end of May this year.

