Cryptocurrencies

Missouri Man Pleads Guilty to Trying to Buy Chemical Weapons With Bitcoin

Contributor
Danny Nelson CoinDesk
Published
Richard Bolling Federal Building and Federal Courthouse, Kansas City, Missouri. (Tony Webster/Flickr)

A 45-year-old Missouri man pleaded guilty on Tuesday to charges related to his trying to buy chemical weapons on the dark web using $150 in bitcoin.

  • Jason William Siesser admitted in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri that he attempted to pay $52 in bitcoin per vial of an unnamed chemical weapon on two occasions in the summer of 2018.
  • Prosecutors said the âhighly toxic chemicalâ was potent enough to âkill approximately 300 personsâ at the levels Siesser sought, and that he had told the seller he planned to use them imminently.
  • Siesser, whom FBI agents detained within minutes of the packageâs arrival in late August 2018, also admitted on Tuesday to identity theft. He had had the package sent to a juvenile living at his address âbecause [Siesser] did not want to get in trouble if the purchase was traced to him,â the plea deal stated.
  • The package that Siesser ultimately received contained an inert substance, not a chemical weapon. Even so, agents found a potentially deadly trio â cadmium arsenide, cadmium metal and hydrochloric acid â at Siesserâs Missouri residence.
  • Siesser faces a minimum five year sentence, according to a press release from the Department of Justice.

Read the plea deal below:

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular