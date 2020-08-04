Missouri Man Pleads Guilty to Trying to Buy Chemical Weapons With Bitcoin

A 45-year-old Missouri man pleaded guilty on Tuesday to charges related to his trying to buy chemical weapons on the dark web using $150 in bitcoin.

Jason William Siesser admitted in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri that he attempted to pay $52 in bitcoin per vial of an unnamed chemical weapon on two occasions in the summer of 2018.

Prosecutors said the âhighly toxic chemicalâ was potent enough to âkill approximately 300 personsâ at the levels Siesser sought, and that he had told the seller he planned to use them imminently.

Siesser, whom FBI agents detained within minutes of the packageâs arrival in late August 2018, also admitted on Tuesday to identity theft. He had had the package sent to a juvenile living at his address âbecause [Siesser] did not want to get in trouble if the purchase was traced to him,â the plea deal stated.

The package that Siesser ultimately received contained an inert substance, not a chemical weapon. Even so, agents found a potentially deadly trio â cadmium arsenide, cadmium metal and hydrochloric acid â at Siesserâs Missouri residence.

Siesser faces a minimum five year sentence, according to a press release from the Department of Justice.

Read the plea deal below:

