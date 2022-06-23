Missouri Drivers Can Claim Gas Tax Refund With Receipts on July 1

Missouri increased its state gas tax last fall, adding to the price that residents pay when filling up their tanks. But, Missouri residents can get some relief through the state's gas tax rebate program -- as long as they have receipts. Find out how to get a refund.

On Oct. 1, 2021, Missouri increased its gas tax to $0.195 per gallon. On July 1, 2022, the gas tax will rise again to $0.22 per gallon. This is part of the state's plan to increase the gas tax annually by $0.025 until it reaches a total of $0.295 in July 2025.

As you might imagine, this impacts the wallets of Missouri drivers. As the gas tax increases and the total cost of gas rises, residents must part ways with more of their money.

But there is good news. Residents who keep copies of their receipts can claim a refund on the most recent $0.025 gas tax increase. This refund could provide some financial relief to drivers.

How to claim the Missouri fuel tax refund

To claim a refund on the most recent tax increase, drivers must submit information from saved gas receipts for gas purchased from Oct. 1, 2021, through June 30, 2022.

Drivers can fill out a fuel refund claim form, sign it, and submit their refund requests from July 1, 2022, through Sept. 30, 2022. Claims submitted after Sept. 30, 2022, will be denied.

While you won't be required to submit hard copies of your receipts, you'll need to provide information for each gas transaction, such as where you bought the gas, the date of purchase, and how many gallons you purchased.

However, you'll want to hold on to your receipts. Drivers are asked to keep a copy of their gas receipts for up to three years.

The Missouri Department of Revenue is working on developing an online system to submit refund requests electronically, and the capabilities should be available by July 1.

For now, you can gather your receipts to prepare to fill out a refund request form.

Every little bit of money saved helps

While most Missouri drivers likely won't receive a significant amount of money through this gas tax rebate program, a refund check could still make a difference and provide some extra money.

Americans are feeling the financial impacts of higher grocery and everyday living costs and gasoline costs. Many people who once had extra money to spend on nonessential items are now barely scraping by.

If your bank account is taking a hit, you're not alone. Continue to look for ways to save money in your daily life. Small savings can add up over time.

Here are some tips that may help you:

Compare gas prices at nearby stations and fill up at cheaper stores.

Check the sales flier and only buy on-sale items.

Switch to store-brand items and see how much you save.

Group nearby errands together to save on gas.

Plan your meals to get the most out of the food you buy.

Don't ignore gas station and grocery store loyalty programs.

Are you looking for more tips to make your money go further?

Check out these personal finance resources.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until 2023

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our expert loves this top pick, which features a 0% intro APR until 2023, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.Natasha Gabrielle has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.