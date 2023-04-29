News & Insights

Mississippi gas pipeline operator lifts contract suspension after repairs

April 29, 2023 — 05:22 pm EDT

Written by Gary McWilliams for Reuters ->

April 29 (Reuters) - Canadian energy pipeline operator TC Energy Corp TRP.TO said on Saturday that unit completed repairs on a portion of its Columbia Gulf Transmission gas transmission line in Mississippi that was halted a day earlier.

It earlier declared a suspension after a fire at its Corinth, Mississippi, natural gas compressor station that resulted from a suspected lightning strike during storms on Friday, the company had said.

"Today, we notified customers that the Force Majeure at the Corinth Compressor Station has been lifted," the company said in a statement. Force majeure can be declared when unexpected circumstances prevent a party to a contract from meeting their obligations.

TC Energy said the pipeline unit "has completed operational adjustments on the impacted segment of its system" and would provide customers with further information. The statement did not say when service on the line might resume.

(Reporting by Gary McWilliams, additional reporting by Scott DiSavino)

