Mission Therapeutics Strikes $292M Deal With Dimerix For AKI Asset MTX652

(RTTNews) - Mission Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on restoring cellular health through mitochondrial quality control, has agreed to divest its Phase 2-ready candidate MTX652 to Dimerix Ltd. (DXB.AX) for development in Acute Kidney Injury (AKI).

Transaction Details

Under the agreement, Mission will receive up to $292 million in upfront, development, and commercial milestone payments, along with tiered double-digit royalties on global net sales. The divestment provides Mission with non-dilutive capital to accelerate its lead central nervous system (CNS) program, MTX325, currently in Phase 1 development for Parkinson's disease.

Strategic Rationale

Mission's Executive Director, Dr. Anker Lundemose, noted that MTX652 has shown a compelling clinical profile in Phase 1 studies and represents a unique step forward for patients with acute kidney conditions. He emphasized that partnering with Dimerix provides an expedited path to patients and strengthens Mission's financial position to advance its CNS pipeline.

Dimerix CEO Dr. Nina Webster highlighted that MTX652 is highly complementary to the company's Phase 3 program in focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), broadening its renal pipeline from acute injury through chronic disease.

Market Impact

The divestment validates Mission's USP30 platform strategy of partnering assets with developers best positioned in their therapeutic areas. For Dimerix, the acquisition strengthens its established renal franchise, anchored by the Phase 3 ACTION3 program in FSGS, and expands its footprint across the kidney disease continuum.

DXB.AX has traded between AUD 0.15 and AUD 0.66 over the past year. The stock closed Friday's trading at AUD 0.24.

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