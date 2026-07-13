Mission Produce's Farming Segment: Is a Recovery Underway?

Mission Produce, Inc.’s AVO farming segment appears to be on the path to recovery, driven by improving avocado production, favorable pricing dynamics and ongoing investments in its agricultural operations. The company continues to expand and optimize its global farming footprint, which helps diversify sourcing and improve supply-chain efficiency. In addition, Mission Produce’s focus on operational improvements and strategic investments positions the segment to benefit from rising demand for avocados across key markets.



In second-quarter 2026, International farming segment sales declined to $7.7 million from $8.1 million in the year-ago quarter. The segment’s revenues are typically weighted toward the third and fourth quarters, coinciding with the Peruvian avocado harvest, while second-quarter performance is largely driven by mango sales and blueberry packing services.



Although the segment’s second-quarter results were affected by lower blueberry-packing volumes and investments in mango production, management remains optimistic about the second half of the year. Supply conditions are normalizing; avocado margins are recovering and stronger contributions from Peru are expected to support performance.



Management also highlighted healthy fruit development in Peru and expects exportable avocado production to increase approximately 20% year over year. The company projects record exportable production from its owned Peruvian farms of 120-130 million pounds in fiscal 2026, up from 105 million pounds in the previous harvest season, supported by healthy tree conditions and ongoing investments in farm operations.



While weather-related uncertainties, including potential El Nino disruptions, and crop-yield fluctuations remain risks, Mission Produce's continued investments in its farming operations and geographically diversified production network position the segment for sustained improvement. Higher yields from the company's owned farms, combined with normalizing supply conditions and recovering margins, are expected to bolster the segment’s overall performance.

AVO’s Competition

Corteva, Inc. CTVA continues to strengthen its standing as a global agricultural leader by combining advanced seed technologies with sustainable crop-protection solutions. Through disciplined cost management and ongoing innovation in next-generation seed traits and environmentally friendly crop-protection products, the company is mitigating the effects of rising input costs. Backed by strong research and development investments and efficient operations, Corteva remains well-positioned to address the increasing global demand for sustainable and resilient agricultural systems.



Adecoagro S.A. AGRO is a leading player in South America’s sustainable agribusiness and renewable energy sectors, reinforcing its strong position within the broader consumer goods market. The company’s ability to shift production between sugar and ethanol in response to changing market conditions enhances its operational flexibility. Moreover, investments in digital transformation, renewable energy and precision agriculture initiatives have improved efficiency and supported cost optimization. Such strategic efforts have helped Adecoagro maintain resilience amid a challenging global pricing environment.

AVO’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Mission Produce shares have gained 5% in the past six months versus the industry’s ’s 17.3% growth.



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From a valuation standpoint, AVO trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39X compared with the industry’s average of 15.45X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AVO’s fiscal 2026 earnings per share (EPS) indicates a year-over-year decline of 35.4%, but that of fiscal 2027 shows growth of 66.7%. The company’s EPS estimates for fiscal 2026 and fiscal 2027 have been stable in the past 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment ResearchMission Produce currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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Mission Produce, Inc. (AVO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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