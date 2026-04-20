Is Mission Produce's Farming Expansion Worth the Capex Spend?

Mission Produce, Inc. AVO continues to invest heavily in expanding its farming footprint, raising an important question for investors: Will the elevated capital expenditures translate into meaningful long-term returns? The company’s strategy centers on strengthening its vertically integrated model by increasing owned production and improving year-round supply capabilities. While these investments require substantial upfront spending, management believes that expanding its farming base can enhance supply reliability, reduce sourcing volatility and support sustainable margin growth over time.



Recent investments in international farming operations, particularly in regions such as Peru and Guatemala, highlight the company’s commitment to building a scalable global production platform. These efforts are aimed at improving packhouse utilization, supporting additional fruit categories and optimizing overhead absorption across seasons. By expanding owned acreage and modernizing infrastructure, Mission Produce seeks to boost productivity and strengthen cost efficiencies. However, farming expansion often carries execution risks, including yield variability, weather-related disruptions and the time required for newly planted acreage to reach full productivity.



From a long-term perspective, the success of this capex strategy will depend on the company’s ability to generate strong returns on invested capital and convert operational scale into improved profitability. If the expanded farming network delivers higher yields, better cost leverage and enhanced supply flexibility, the investments could create a durable competitive advantage. Conversely, prolonged yield challenges or slower-than-expected productivity gains could pressure near-term margins and extend the payback period, making disciplined execution critical to ensuring that farming expansion ultimately supports shareholder value.

Capex in Focus: Can Corteva and Dole Deliver Long-Term Gains?

Strategic spending on infrastructure and innovation is helping Corteva, Inc. CTVA and Dole plc DOLE to boost efficiency and growth.



Corteva continues to invest significantly in expanding its production capabilities and research infrastructure, raising questions about whether elevated capital expenditures will deliver meaningful long-term returns. The company’s investments in seed innovation centers, biological product development and advanced manufacturing facilities are designed to strengthen its pipeline and enhance global supply capabilities. These capex initiatives support long-term productivity gains and reinforce its competitive position in high-value crop solutions. However, the payoff from such investments depends on successful commercialization, steady farmer adoption and disciplined cost control to ensure that spending translates into sustained margin and earnings growth.



Dole is similarly deploying capital toward farming expansion, infrastructure upgrades and supply chain modernization to enhance efficiency and secure a reliable fruit supply. Investments in plantations, cold storage facilities and logistics networks are intended to improve product quality, reduce spoilage and support higher throughput across its global operations. While these initiatives strengthen long-term growth prospects and improve operational flexibility, they also increase near-term cost pressures and execution risks. DOLE’s ability to generate strong returns from these investments through improved yields, better pricing realization and enhanced asset utilization will be key to determining whether its capex strategy ultimately strengthens profitability.

AVO’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Mission Produce have gained 8.9% in the last three months compared with the industry’s growth of 5%.



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From a valuation standpoint, AVO trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10X, significantly above the industry’s average of 15.37X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AVO’s fiscal 2026 earnings suggests a year-over-year decline of 15.9%, while that for fiscal 2027 indicates growth of 5.4%. The company’s EPS estimates for fiscal 2026 and 2027 have remained stable in the past seven days.



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AVO stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Dole PLC (DOLE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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