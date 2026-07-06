Mission Produce vs. Limoneira: Which Stock Is Poised to Gain?

Mission Produce Inc. AVO and Limoneira Co. LMNR participate in the fresh produce market but occupy very different competitive positions. AVO has built one of the industry's largest global avocado supply chains, whereas LMNR maintains a more diversified agricultural model spanning citrus, avocados and valuable real estate assets.



Their contrasting business models make market share, scale and competitive positioning the key factors separating these two produce companies. That makes this face-off less about direct product overlap and more about business quality. This face-off comes down to whether AVO’s category leadership and supply-chain reach outweigh LMNR’s broader asset base and crop diversity in defining the stronger competitive position.

The Case for AVO

Mission Produce has established itself as one of the leading players in the global avocado industry through a vertically integrated model that spans sourcing, farming, packing, ripening and distribution. Management emphasizes that its multi-region sourcing network and year-round supply capabilities remain among its most durable competitive advantages, enabling it to outperform peers even during unusually weak pricing environments.



In the second quarter of fiscal 2026, Mission Produce increased avocado volumes sold by 15% despite a sharp decline in industry pricing caused by the largest Mexican crop in years. The company also highlighted record U.S. avocado consumption, with more than 1.6 million households entering the category and strong double-digit consumption growth. More than half of these new households are expected to remain long-term buyers, reinforcing management's confidence that avocados remain one of the fastest-growing fresh produce categories in North America, with additional runway in Europe and Asia, where household penetration remains significantly lower.



The Calavo acquisition strengthens Mission Produce’s market position by adding packing capacity, improving supply-chain flexibility and reinforcing its role as a reliable year-round avocado supplier across North America. It also expands Mission Produce into guacamole and ready-to-eat foods, creating a higher-margin adjacent growth platform. Management expects at least $25 million in annualized cost synergies within 18 months.



The company’s near-term margins remain pressured by oversupply and fruit-size mismatches, but management described this as temporary. Profitability is expected to improve in the second half of fiscal 2026, supported by better avocado margins, record Peruvian production and Calavo contributions. Tariffs were not flagged as material, with supply dynamics the bigger concern.

The Case for LMNR

Limoneira's investment case is built around the transformation of a traditional citrus grower into a diversified agricultural and asset-management company. The company has strengthened its competitive position through its partnership with Sunkist, which expands access to premium foodservice customers and major U.S. retailers while improving pricing discipline and fresh utilization.



Management noted that fresh utilization has exceeded 80%, the highest level in years, while lemon pricing has risen above $20 per carton. Alongside its lemon franchise, Limoneira is rapidly expanding its avocado portfolio, with 1,700 planted acres and only 800 currently bearing fruit, leaving substantial production capacity to come online over the next two to four years.



Beyond agriculture, Limoneira is pursuing a diversified value-creation strategy through real estate, water rights and sustainability initiatives. The company expects $155 million in proceeds from its Harvest at Limoneira development over the next five years, while its Agromin organic recycling joint venture is expected to begin contributing earnings in fiscal 2027. Cost discipline also remains central to the strategy, with approximately $10 million in annual SG&A savings targeted through operational improvements and the Sunkist partnership.



The company’s fiscal second-quarter revenues declined to $23.9 million due to strategic business transitions and harvest timing, but the company exceeded expectations for revenues and adjusted EBITDA. Management expects a significantly stronger second-half performance, driven by higher avocado volumes, stronger lemon pricing and cost savings. Tariffs were not identified as a material headwind, with management instead focusing on pricing strength, water monetization opportunities and portfolio optimization as the primary drivers of long-term shareholder value.

How Do Estimates Compare for AVO & LMNR?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Mission Produce’s fiscal 2026 EPS suggests a year-over-year decline of 35.4%, while the estimate for fiscal 2027 indicates growth of 66.7%. AVO’s EPS estimates for fiscal 2026 and 2027 have moved down 23.9% and 19.7%, respectively, in the past 30 days.

AVO’s Estimate Revision Trend



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LMNR’s estimate for the fiscal 2026 loss per share of 37 cents is slated to improve year over year from the prior year’s reported loss of 79 cents. The estimate for the fiscal 2027 earnings per share of 93 cents suggests a significant improvement from the estimated loss of 37 cents for fiscal 2026. LMNR’s bottom-line estimates for both periods have been unchanged in the past 30 days.

LMNR’s Estimate Revision Trend



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Price Performance & Valuation of AVO & LMNR

In the past three months, the AVO stock has recorded a decline of 16.9%. This has noticeably underperformed LMNR’s 1.5% rise and the benchmark S&P 500’s return of 13.3%.

AVO vs. LMNR: 3-Month Price Performance



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From a valuation perspective, Mission Produce trades at a forward price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of 0.64X, which is below its 5-year median of 0.82X. Moreover, the AVO stock trades below Limoneira’s forward 12-month P/S multiple of 1.77X and a 5-year median of 1.57X.



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Conclusion

Mission Produce offers an attractive long-term story through its leadership in the global avocado market, vertically integrated supply chain and expanding platform following the Calavo acquisition. However, Limoneira stands out with a more diversified growth strategy that extends beyond agriculture into real estate development, water monetization and sustainability initiatives. These multiple value drivers, coupled with expanding avocado production and improving citrus fundamentals, provide broader avenues for long-term earnings growth.



From an investment standpoint, Limoneira has the edge in this comparison. The stock has outperformed Mission Produce in the past three months, reflecting stronger market confidence. While Mission Produce has seen downward earnings estimate revisions, Limoneira's earnings outlook remains more constructive, signaling greater investor optimism about its earnings potential. Backed by improving growth prospects, diversified catalysts and relatively stronger price momentum, Limoneira emerges as the stronger pick in this face-off.



AVO currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), whereas LMNR has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.