Mission Produce vs. Dole: Who Leads the Race for Market Leadership?

Mission Produce, Inc. AVO and Dole plc DOLE have long dominated the fresh produce market. While both companies thrive in the global fruit supply chain, their strategies, scale and market focus set them apart.



Mission Produce, a pure-play avocado giant, has carved out a specialized niche in the booming avocado market, leveraging vertical integration and distribution networks to cement its position as a category leader. Dole, conversely, stands tall as a diversified produce powerhouse, with a vast portfolio spanning bananas, pineapples, packaged foods and more, giving it unmatched breadth and global reach.



This face-off takes a closer look at how these two players stacked up in terms of market share, market positioning and the very nature of their businesses. Is Mission Produce’s focused approach enough to sustain growth against a diversified rival like Dole, or does scale and variety give Dole the upper hand? The competition between specialization and diversification makes this a fascinating battle for leadership in the fresh produce aisle.

The Case for AVO

Mission Produce stands out as a global leader in avocados, leveraging its vertically integrated model to command a defensible position in the fresh produce market. In third-quarter fiscal 2025, the company delivered record revenues of $357.7 million, up 10% year over year, driven by a 10% increase in avocado volumes despite a modest decline in per-unit pricing. This performance underscores Mission Produce’s ability to balance volume growth with pricing discipline while optimizing sourcing from Peru, Mexico and other regions. Its scale, global reach, and operational expertise allow it to consistently deliver value to retailers and consumers, anchoring its market share in the consumer staples industry.



AVO’s strategy extends beyond avocados. Mission Produce is applying its proven playbook of vertical integration and global sourcing to adjacent categories such as mangoes and blueberries. Blueberry production has expanded to more than 700 hectares, with a target of 1,000, ensuring a year-round supply and rising volumes.



At the same time, European sales jumped 37% in the fiscal third quarter, reflecting the success of its U.K. facility, while targeted investments in Asia are opening access to fast-growing consumer markets. This portfolio diversification enhances brand positioning, catering to health-conscious demographics demanding fresh, premium fruit options.



Mission Produce demonstrates strength and flexibility. A lean balance sheet with net debt-to-EBITDA near 1X provides it with the capacity for investments. With robust category leadership, expanding international presence and disciplined execution, AVO represents a compelling investment case in the global fresh produce sector.

The Case for DOLE

Dole stands as a global powerhouse in fresh produce, leveraging its unmatched scale and brand recognition to command a leading share of the consumer goods industry. With bananas, pineapples, citrus, grapes and avocados forming its diverse portfolio, DOLE combines staple categories with higher-value produce, ensuring resilience across shifting consumer preferences.



Its leadership in the banana market, a global dietary staple, anchors its share of the produce aisle, while expansion into premium fruit categories secures broader market reach. In second-quarter 2025, the company generated $2.4 billion in revenues, up 14.3% year over year.



Dole has streamlined operations with the 2025 divestiture of its Fresh Vegetables division, enabling a sharper focus on core segments: Fresh Fruit, Diversified EMEA and Diversified Americas. Fresh Fruit delivered $72.7 million in adjusted EBITDA, supported by strong banana and pineapple demand despite sourcing challenges.



Diversified EMEA achieved 15% EBITDA growth, driven by robust sales in the U.K., Spain and Nordics, while Diversified Americas posted a 27% EBITDA jump, powered by apples, citrus and avocados. This breadth of products and geographies reinforces Dole’s role as a critical supplier to global retailers, balancing supply risks with reliable volume and category depth.



Dole is executing with discipline. The company allocated $19.4 million in capital expenditure, utilizing proceeds from asset sales to reduce debt and enhance balance sheet flexibility. With an upgraded full-year EBITDA guidance of $380-$390 million and a dividend increase, Dole underscores its appeal as an investment anchored in diversification, scale leadership and consistent performance.

How Do Estimates Compare for AVO & DOLE?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Mission Produce’s fiscal 2025 sales implies year-over-year growth of 12.1%, while that for EPS indicates a decline of 9.5%. EPS estimates have moved up 13.6% in the past seven days. Dole’s annual sales and earnings are slated to decline 9.7% and 28.4% year over year, respectively, in fiscal 2026.

AVO’s Estimate Revision Trend



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dole’s fiscal 2025 sales suggests year-over-year growth of 7%, while that for EPS indicates a decline of 18.9%. EPS estimates have moved down 1.9% in the past 30 days. Dole’s annual sales and earnings are slated to increase 3.1% and 43.3% year over year, respectively, in fiscal 2026.

DOLE’s Estimate Revision Trend



Price Performance & Valuation of AVO & DOLE

In the year-to-date period, the DOLE stock had the edge in terms of performance, recording a total return of 3.3%. This has noticeably outpaced AVO’s decline of 15.2% but underperformed the benchmark S&P 500’s return of 11.9%.

AVO vs. DOLE: YTD Price Performance



From a valuation perspective, Mission Produce trades at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 25.08X, which is above its 5-year median of 20.71X. Moreover, the AVO stock trades above Dole’s forward 12-month P/E multiple of 10.42X and a 5-year median of 9.96X.



At current levels, AVO is trading at a noticeable premium compared with Dole, suggesting that investors view Mission Produce as a higher-growth, more specialized business. AVO’s valuation is a sign that the market is rewarding its focused strategy in the avocado category, vertically integrated operations and global expansion efforts. In contrast, DOLE’s valuation reflects a more value-oriented, diversified produce business.



While AVO commands a higher multiple due to its growth profile and category leadership, the valuation gap is stark. Mission Produce has the edge in growth potential, with the market pricing in continued category expansion and international momentum.



DOLE’s lower multiple may appear more attractive to value-focused investors, especially considering its broader revenue base, strong cash flow generation and global brand presence across multiple produce categories. However, its diversified nature can mean slower growth and greater exposure to commodity pressures.



In short, AVO is for investors seeking premium growth in a niche space, while DOLE appeals to those looking for stability, income and a relative bargain.

The Verdict

Mission Produce’s match-up against Dole shows the contrast between specialization and diversification.



Dole’s vast portfolio and global footprint provide stability and consistent returns, making it a cornerstone for investors seeking breadth across produce categories. Its scale, strong retailer relationships and disciplined capital allocation underscore its resilience in the face of supply and cost challenges. However, DOLE’s growth trajectory remains constrained, with earnings estimates trending lower, reflecting the headwinds of a diversified model in a competitive, cost-sensitive industry.



Mission Produce, in contrast, emerges as the more compelling growth story. Its dominance in the avocado category, supported by vertical integration, global sourcing and expansion into adjacent fruits, positions it as a unique player with long-term tailwinds. Upward estimate revisions reinforce confidence in its fiscal 2025 outlook, even as shares have declined. While trading at a premium, the valuation is justified by its category leadership, growth prospects and ability to deliver differentiated value in the fresh produce market.



AVO currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and Dole carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

