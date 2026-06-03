Mission Produce vs. Dole: Which Is the Smarter Fresh Produce Pick Now?

The fresh produce industry is transforming as consumers increasingly prioritize healthy eating, natural foods and nutrient-dense diets. Against this backdrop, Mission Produce AVO and Dole plc DOLE have emerged as influential players within the global produce landscape, albeit with distinctly different business models. While Dole operates one of the world's largest diversified fresh produce platforms spanning bananas, pineapples, berries, citrus, logistics and distribution, Mission Produce has built its reputation as a leading avocado-focused company with expanding capabilities in blueberries and value-added products.



For investors, the comparison presents an interesting contrast between scale and specialization. Dole commands a broad global footprint with operations across North America, Europe, Latin America and Africa, while Mission Produce has established itself as a category leader in avocados, benefiting from powerful consumption trends and rising health-conscious demand.



As both companies pursue growth through strategic investments, operational efficiencies and portfolio expansion, the key question becomes: Which company offers the stronger long-term investment opportunity through market position, growth prospects and earnings potential?

The Case for AVO

Mission Produce continues to strengthen its position as one of the leading avocado companies globally, benefiting from powerful industry tailwinds and increasing consumer adoption. The company reported 14% growth in avocado volumes in first-quarter fiscal 2026, while household penetration of avocados in the United States reached a record high of approximately 72%. Management highlighted that per-capita avocado consumption has nearly tripled in the past two decades, reinforcing the category's attractive long-term growth trajectory. These trends position Mission Produce as a key beneficiary of health and wellness trends, including growing GLP-1 adoption and increased recognition of avocados in dietary guidelines.



Mission Produce has evolved beyond its roots as an avocado marketer into a diversified fresh-food platform following the completion of its acquisition of Calavo Growers. The transaction creates one of the most comprehensive vertically integrated fresh produce platforms in North America, strengthening Mission Produce’s capabilities across sourcing, packing, distribution and value-added foods. The combined company expands its portfolio beyond avocados into complementary categories such as tomatoes, papayas, guacamole and prepared foods, providing greater revenue diversification and exposure to higher-margin segments.



Management views the acquisition as a transformational milestone that enhances supply-chain flexibility, improves asset utilization, deepens customer relationships across retail, wholesale and foodservice channels, and positions Mission Produce to capitalize on growing consumer demand for fresh, healthy and convenient food products. With an expanded product portfolio, broader customer reach and enhanced scale, Mission Produce is better positioned to drive long-term growth, unlock operational synergies and reinforce its leadership position within the fresh produce industry.



From a financial perspective, the company continues to demonstrate stability and disciplined execution. Adjusted EBITDA grew 5% year over year in first-quarter fiscal 2026 despite pricing headwinds, driven by higher volumes and improved per-unit margins. Strong balance sheet management, improving operating leverage and a clear focus on long-term free cash flow generation support its investment appeal. While near-term risks such as pricing pressure and supply concentration (particularly from Mexico) may impact margins, Mission Produce’s diversified sourcing network, global footprint and scalable platform provide resilience. With sustained category growth and strategic expansion initiatives underway, the company remains well-positioned to capture long-term value in the global fresh produce industry.

The Case for DOLE

Dole remains one of the largest and most diversified fresh produce companies globally, serving consumers through an extensive portfolio that includes bananas, pineapples, citrus, grapes, cherries and other fresh produce products. The company generated first-quarter 2026 revenues of $2.34 billion, up nearly 12% year over year, reflecting strong consumer demand across key markets. Unlike more specialized competitors, Dole's broad geographic footprint and diversified product portfolio provide significant scale advantages and help mitigate category-specific risks. Management noted that favorable health and wellness trends, including evolving dietary preferences associated with GLP-1 adoption, continue to support demand across its portfolio.



Dole's investment thesis is rooted in its diversified business model and strategic capital deployment. The company continues to invest across its value chain, expanding sourcing capabilities in Guatemala, strengthening cherry operations, enhancing logistics infrastructure and pursuing bolt-on acquisitions across Europe. Dole's market position is reinforced by its extensive distribution network spanning North America, Europe and emerging markets, enabling it to serve a broad customer base ranging from retailers to foodservice operators.



The company is also embracing digital innovation through logistics automation, artificial intelligence and advanced warehouse technologies, including a potential $100 million automation investment aimed at improving efficiency and supporting long-term growth. These initiatives strengthen Dole's competitive positioning while enhancing scalability and operational resilience.



From a financial perspective, Dole continues to demonstrate resilience despite cost pressures from sourcing, transportation and global supply-chain challenges. First-quarter adjusted EBITDA reached $100 million, supported by strong performances from its Diversified Americas and Diversified EMEA segments. Revenues increased 16% in Diversified Americas and 15% in Diversified EMEA, highlighting the benefits of geographic diversification. The company expects full-year adjusted EBITDA of at least $400 million, supported by dynamic pricing mechanisms, operational efficiencies and returns from recent investments.



With its scale, diversified revenue streams, expanding automation initiatives and disciplined capital-allocation strategy, Dole offers investors exposure to a global fresh produce leader positioned to benefit from rising demand for healthy foods while maintaining earnings stability through diversification.

How Do Estimates Compare for AVO & DOLE?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Mission Produce’s fiscal 2026 EPS suggests a year-over-year decline of 15.2%, while the estimate for fiscal 2027 indicates growth of 5.9%. AVO’s EPS estimates for both periods have remained stable in the past 30 days.

AVO’s Estimate Revision Trend



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dole’s 2026 sales and EPS suggests year-over-year growth of 15.8% and 5.9%, respectively. The EPS estimate for 2026 has declined 1.4% in the past 30 days. Dole’s annual sales and earnings for 2026 are slated to increase 2.7% and 2.6% year over year, respectively.

DOLE’s Estimate Revision Trend



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Price Performance & Valuation of AVO & DOLE

In the past year, Dole stock had the edge in terms of performance. DOLE stock rose 2.5% in the past year, while AVO stock has gained 1.9%. However, both stocks have underperformed the benchmark S&P 500’s return of 31.3% for the said time period.

AVO vs. DOLE: One-Year Price Performance



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From a valuation perspective, Mission Produce trades at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 17.29X, which is below its 5-year median of 21.16X. Moreover, AVO stock trades above Dole’s forward 12-month P/E multiple of 10.05X, with a 5-year median of 10.04X.



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At current levels, Mission Produce trades at a premium to Dole because investors are pricing in its stronger growth prospects, driven by rising avocado consumption, expanding blueberry operations and the transformative Calavo acquisition, which adds higher-margin prepared foods and creates significant synergy opportunities. In contrast, Dole's lower valuation reflects its status as a larger but more mature produce company, where earnings growth is more dependent on commodity pricing, sourcing costs and broader agricultural market conditions, resulting in a more modest long-term growth outlook.

AVO vs. DOLE: Which Is the Better Bet Now?

Both Mission Produce and Dole offer compelling ways to invest in the growing fresh-produce market, but they appeal to different investor profiles. Dole provides the advantages of scale, diversification and earnings stability through its broad global produce portfolio, while Mission Produce offers a more growth-oriented story driven by expanding avocado consumption, its growing blueberry business and the transformative acquisition of Calavo.



Although Dole trades at a lower valuation and may appeal to value-focused investors, Mission Produce’s stronger growth prospects, expanding product portfolio and potential synergy benefits position it as the more attractive option for investors seeking long-term earnings acceleration.



AVO currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), while DOLE has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.