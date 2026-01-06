Mission Produce vs. Dole: Which Fresh Produce Stock Is Poised to Win?

A few powerful players dominate the global fresh produce space, and Mission Produce Inc. AVO and Dole plc DOLE stand out for very different reasons. While both operate across the fruits and vegetables value chain, these stocks' scale, geographic reach and product focus set them apart. Market share dynamics, brand strength and distribution capabilities play a decisive role in shaping its competitive positioning.



AVO is a category specialist, leveraging avocado demand growth and deep retailer partnerships, whereas DOLE is a diversified produce giant with leadership across bananas, pineapples and fresh vegetables. This face-off explores how the distinct business models of these companies influence market presence and long-term growth potential.

The Case for AVO

Mission Produce is the world’s largest vertically integrated avocado company, commanding a sizable share of the global avocado industry through unmatched scale and execution. In fiscal 2025, the company sold a record 691 million pounds of avocados, reinforcing its leadership across North America and accelerating penetration in Europe and Asia.



With U.S. household penetration of nearly 70%, AVO plays a pivotal role in expanding category consumption via promotions, retailer collaboration and category analytics. Its focused exposure to avocados positions it squarely at the intersection of health-driven consumer trends and fresh food demand.



AVO’s competitive advantage is rooted in its integrated global platform, spanning sourcing, farming, ripening, logistics and distribution. Owned Peruvian orchards provide supply consistency, quality control and the flexibility to direct fruit to the highest-value markets in real time.



Beyond avocados, the portfolio is expanding through blueberries and mangoes, leveraging the same playbook of market share gains, consumer education and cross-selling. Brand positioning targets health-conscious, value-seeking and younger consumers, supported by growing digital investments in data tools, demand forecasting and customer insights.



AVO’s investment case is underpinned by strong cash flow generation and balance sheet strength. Fiscal 2025 delivered record adjusted EBITDA and over $180 million in operating cash flow across two years, while leverage remains well below 1X EBITDA. As capital spending moderates, free cash flow visibility improves. While tariff dynamics and cross-border trade uncertainty pose near-term risks, AVO’s scale, diversified sourcing and pricing agility position it to absorb volatility and sustain long-term value creation.

The Case for DOLE

Dole brings scale and diversification to the global fresh produce industry, positioning itself as one of the most established players across fruits and vegetables. With quarterly revenues of $2.3 billion in third-quarter 2025 and leadership positions across Europe, North America and select global markets, Dole benefits from breadth that a few peers can match.



While avocados represent only a modest portion of Dole’s overall portfolio, the company continues to strengthen its avocado footprint through investments in ripening facilities, particularly in Spain and Europe, complementing its dominant positions in bananas, pineapples and diversified fresh produce.



Dole’s investment case rests on its multi-category portfolio and resilient business model. The company balances scale-driven staples like bananas with higher-margin, innovation-led offerings such as the newly launched Colada Royale pineapple, while expanding complementary categories, including berries, mangoes and plantains.



The company’s brand is globally recognized and appeals to affordability-focused, health-conscious consumers across retail, wholesale and foodservice channels. Operational investments in automation, logistics and distribution, especially in EMEA, support efficiency gains and steady market share momentum, while disciplined capital allocation, including a $100-million buyback program, enhances shareholder returns.



That said, key headwinds remain. Higher sourcing costs, weather-related supply disruptions in Latin America and pricing pressure in bananas have weighed on margins in 2025. Additionally, evolving tariff dynamics add uncertainty, particularly for tropical produce that relies on cross-border trade. While management expects tariffs to be largely pass-through over time, near-term volatility in costs and pricing may hurt earnings momentum, underscoring a balanced risk-reward profile for investors.

How Do Estimates Compare for AVO & DOLE?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Mission Produce’s fiscal 2025 sales and EPS indicates declines of 10.2% and 10.1%, respectively. EPS estimates for fiscal 2025 have moved up 47.9% in the past 30 days. Mission Produce’s annual sales and earnings for fiscal 2026 are slated to increase 1.7% and 4.2% year over year, respectively.

AVO’s Estimate Revision Trend



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dole’s 2025 sales suggests year-over-year growth of 7.6%, while that for EPS indicates a decline of 27.6%. The EPS estimate for 2025 has been unchanged in the past 30 days. Dole’s annual sales and earnings for 2026 are slated to increase 2.6% and 55.3% year over year, respectively.

DOLE’s Estimate Revision Trend



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Price Performance & Valuation of AVO & DOLE

In the past year, the Dole stock had the edge in terms of performance. The DOLE stock rallied 10.8% in the past year, while the AVO stock has declined 9.6%. However, both stocks have underperformed the benchmark S&P 500’s return of 18.2% in the past year.

AVO vs. DOLE: 1-Year Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation perspective, Mission Produce trades at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 18.24X, which is below its 5-year median of 20.96X. Moreover, the AVO stock trades above Dole’s forward 12-month P/E multiple of 9.81X, with a 5-year median of 9.96X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

At current levels, AVO trades at a clear premium to Dole, reflecting investor confidence in Mission Produce’s higher-growth, category-focused business model. The valuation suggests the market is rewarding AVO’s leadership in avocados, vertically integrated operations and expanding global footprint. In contrast, DOLE’s valuation points to a more diversified, value-oriented produce model with less reliance on a single category.



DOLE’s lower multiple may be appealing to value-focused investors, supported by its broader revenue base, steady cash flow generation and globally recognized brand across multiple produce categories. However, this diversification can also translate into slower growth rates and higher exposure to commodity cost pressures and supply volatility.

Verdict

Mission Produce and Dole are both formidable players in the fresh produce market, but their investment appeal diverges. Dole’s scale, diversification and cash flow offer stability and valuation comfort, making it attractive to value and income-oriented investors.



However, Mission Produce edges ahead in this face-off, supported by a strong positive EPS revision trend, improving 2026 growth outlook and focused exposure to the fast-growing avocado category. AVO’s premium valuation reflects investor optimism around its vertically integrated model, global expansion and long-term fundamentals.



For growth-focused investors, AVO stands out as the more compelling pick. AVO currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and Dole carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.