Is Mission Produce Stock a Buy Now or Wait-and-See Play for Investors

Mission Produce, Inc. AVO offers investors a clear trade-off. The company has a larger avocado platform after buying Calavo, but its recent results show how quickly earnings can weaken when pricing turns unfavorable.



The stock looks reasonably valued, yet the operating story still needs cleaner proof.

Why AVO Looks Reasonably Valued Today

AVO trades at 18.2X forward 12-month earnings, below its five-year median of 21.0X. That valuation does not suggest investors are paying a steep premium for the company’s growth plans.



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The stock price was $12.18 as of June 24, 2026, compared with a $13 price target. The gap is not large, but it does leave some measured upside if earnings stabilize.



Dole plc DOLE gives investors a broader fresh produce comparison, with a more diversified global platform. Limoneira Company LMNR is another relevant agribusiness peer, with exposure to fruit production and packing.

Mission Produce, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Mission Produce, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Mission Produce, Inc. Quote

What Mission Produce Must Prove Next

The latest quarter raised a basic question. Mission Produce sold 15% more avocado volume, but revenues still fell 24% to $290.9 million because average avocado pricing dropped 36%.



Adjusted earnings of 1 cent per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 5 cents. Adjusted EBITDA fell to $7.1 million from $19.1 million a year earlier, while gross margin declined 50 basis points to 7.0%.



This is not a demand problem. The issue is whether AVO can turn volume strength into steadier profits when prices normalize.

How Calavo Could Change AVO’s Earnings Power

Calavo adds North American avocado scale, packing capacity and supply flexibility. That could help Mission Produce reduce reliance on third-party packing when Mexican supply is heavy.



The deal also adds tomatoes, papayas and prepared foods, including guacamole and salsas. Management is targeting at least $25 million in annualized cost synergies within 18 months of closing.



If those savings arrive on schedule, Calavo could improve AVO’s long-term margin profile. The prepared foods business also gives Mission Produce a way to diversify beyond fresh avocado price cycles.

What Keeps Mission Produce a Cautious Buy

The acquisition also adds debt, integration needs and execution risk. Post-acquisition, Mission Produce had 88.3 million shares outstanding and $350 million in term-loan indebtedness.



Cash flow remains seasonal. Cash and cash equivalents fell to $33 million as of April 30, 2026, from $64.8 million at fiscal 2025-end, while net cash used in operating activities was $21 million in the first half.



Blueberries and mango investments remain uneven. International Farming posted an adjusted EBITDA loss of $1.3 million in the second quarter, pressured by higher mango costs and lower blueberry packing volumes.

How AVO’s Signals Shape the Investment Case

The bottom line is that AVO is more of a wait-and-see play than a clear buy now. Valuation support and Calavo’s strategic upside are real, but recent margin pressure and estimate weakness argue for patience.



The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). That rank points to a balanced near-term view rather than a strongly bullish setup.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



AVO has a Value Score of B, Growth Score of C, Momentum Score of F and VGM Score of C. The Value Score supports investor interest, but the weak Momentum Score and middling VGM Score show that the setup is mixed.



For now, Mission Produce needs better estimate trends, cleaner operating results and visible Calavo synergy progress before the stock earns a more confident bullish case.

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Mission Produce, Inc. (AVO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dole PLC (DOLE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Limoneira Co (LMNR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.