Mission Produce Stock and the Next Phase of Avocado Demand Growth

Mission Produce, Inc. AVO is proving that the avocado story is still about throughput and execution as much as pricing. In first-quarter fiscal 2026, the company pushed more fruit through its system even as industry pricing reset, reinforcing a strategy built around per-unit economics.



The next phase depends on whether structural demand growth keeps lifting volumes, while Mission Produce’s integrated network and services help defend unit margins through the cycle.

AVO Demand Tailwinds Still Look Structural

Demand drivers remain durable. Management pointed to health-conscious consumption trends and rising household penetration as key supports for ongoing category growth.



First-quarter fiscal 2026 offered a clean proof point. Avocado volume rose 14% year over year to 181.5 million pounds sold, even as the average sales price fell 30% to $1.22 per pound.



That combination matters because it shows consumption and customer pull can remain resilient in a deflationary tape. It also reinforces management’s focus on volume and per-unit margins rather than revenue dollars when pricing normalizes.

Mission Produce, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Mission Produce, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Mission Produce, Inc. Quote

Mission Produce’s Services Become the Moat

Mission Produce’s competitive edge is tied to how it delivers avocados, not just how it sources them. The company operates a network of ripening centers designed to improve availability and deliver fruit at optimal readiness, strengthening customer relationships and service consistency.



Those capabilities become more valuable as customers prioritize predictable quality and category execution across retail, wholesale, and foodservice channels. Mission Produce also offers ripening, bagging, custom packaging, logistics, and retail merchandising services that broaden its role in the supply chain.



In practice, these tools support category management and allow Mission Produce to extract value beyond simple distribution. That can be especially important in quarters where price deflation compresses headline revenue, but the right service mix helps protect unit economics.

AVO’s Multi-Crop Strategy Reduces Seasonality

Another structural lever is asset utilization. Management has emphasized improving packhouse efficiency and throughput by processing not only avocados, but also blueberries and third-party fruit, which supports better overhead absorption across the year.



The company has also adapted facilities to handle additional crops like mangoes, helping reduce seasonality and increase utilization beyond core avocado harvest periods.



This matters because utilization is often the difference between volatile and steadier earnings. By keeping infrastructure productive across multiple crops, Mission Produce can reduce the degree to which quarterly profitability depends solely on the timing and pricing of the avocado cycle.

Mission Produce’s Capex Shifts to Harvest Mode

Mission Produce is signaling a transition from building capacity to extracting returns from what it has already built. Management guided to a moderated capital expenditure profile, with fiscal 2026 capital expenditures planned at approximately $40 million.



Spending still reinforces the integrated network narrative. First-quarter projects included avocado orchard development and maintenance, packhouse construction in Guatemala, pre-production land development and blueberry plant cultivation in Peru, and capacity increases in Mexican packing operations.



The Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company also framed this shift as supportive of rising free cash flow over time, creating room to balance reinvestment priorities with longer-term capital allocation planning.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

AVO’s Risk: Price Cycles Still Drive Variability

The counterweight remains commodity volatility and utilization constraints. Avocado prices can fluctuate sharply with supply, and fixed infrastructure economics depend on consistent throughput to avoid under-absorption of costs.



Second-quarter fiscal 2026 sets up as a reminder. Management expects industry avocado volumes to be up 10%–15% year over year, but average pricing 30%–35% below the prior-year $2.00 per pound average.



The outlook also flagged per-unit margin compression tied to a lower-price, single-origin sourcing environment, alongside a California harvest expected to start about one month later than last year, which could pressure cross-region sourcing and California facility utilization.

Mission Produce’s Catalysts Into Fall 2026

The next major narrative waypoint comes after the Calavo Growers transaction closes. Management expects an Investor Day in fall 2026, timed for after the deal, where it plans to outline a long-term capital allocation framework, including potential shareholder returns.



That event could clarify how Mission Produce intends to deploy improving free cash flow as capital intensity moderates and the company focuses on harvesting returns from its asset base.



For investors watching the broader produce landscape, Dole plc DOLE and Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. FDP offer useful context on how diversified produce platforms are positioning around value-added services and category execution. Mission Produce’s differentiator is that it is building those capabilities with an avocado-first playbook, supported by a multi-crop utilization strategy designed to smooth the cycle.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dole PLC (DOLE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. (FDP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Mission Produce, Inc. (AVO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.