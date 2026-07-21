Mission Produce Rises 12.5% YTD: How Should You Play the Stock?

Shares of Mission Produce, Inc. AVO have shown strong momentum, rising 12.5% year to date (YTD). With this growth, the stock has outperformed the Consumer Staples sector’s rise of 9.3% and the S&P 500 increase of 8.9%. However, the Zacks Agriculture – Operations industry has climbed 30.6% in the same period.

Mission Produce’s YTD Price Performance



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AVO’s performance is also notably stronger than that of its close competitor, Dole Plc DOLE, which posted a decline of 4.8% this year. However, AVO has underperformed Adecoagro AGRO and Archer Daniels Midland Company ADM, which have rallied 33.8% and 49.1%, respectively, during the same timeframe.



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Currently at $13.04, AVO stock trades 29.5% above its 52-week low of $10.07. The stock’s price also stands 16% below its 52-week high of $15.53, reflecting upside potential.

What’s Driving AVO Stock’s Momentum?

Mission Produce’s stock momentum appears to be supported by improving operating trends and optimism surrounding the company’s expanded platform following the Calavo Growers acquisition. Although fiscal second-quarter results were pressured by an unusually high avocado supply environment and lower pricing, AVO delivered 15% year-over-year growth in avocado volumes. Strong category demand also brought more than 1.6 million new households into the avocado market, reinforcing management’s view that consumption has considerable room to expand.



Investors are also encouraged by signs that the margin pressure experienced during the fiscal second quarter was temporary. The oversupply of Mexican avocados and an unfavorable mix of fruit sizes compressed per-unit profitability, but supply conditions began improving as sourcing shifted toward California and Peru. Management indicated that fruit-size availability had normalized and that margins were recovering, supported by Mission Produce’s vertically integrated operations and diversified sourcing network.



The company’s production outlook provides another catalyst. Mission Produce expects exportable avocado production from its Peruvian farms to reach a record 120-130 million pounds in fiscal 2026, compared with 105 million pounds in the previous harvest season. The company expects these sales to be weighted toward the fiscal fourth quarter, while improving avocado margins, higher blueberry yields and stronger seasonal farming contributions are anticipated to support second-half profitability.



Meanwhile, the Calavo acquisition meaningfully strengthens Mission Produce’s long-term growth prospects. The combination expands packing capacity, improves the company’s ability to balance fruit supply with customer demand and adds exposure to guacamole and other prepared-food offerings. Mission Produce expects at least $25 million in annualized cost synergies within 18 months of the transaction’s completion, with benefits beginning in the fiscal fourth quarter and accelerating through fiscal 2027. These operational improvements, along with management’s second-half adjusted EBITDA guidance of $84-$88 million, appear to be supporting positive investor sentiment around AVO.

Mission Produce’s Estimate Revision Trend

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AVO’s fiscal 2026 and 2027 EPS remained unchanged in the last 30 days. For fiscal 2026, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AVO’s sales implies year-over-year growth of 5.3%, whereas EPS implies a rise of 35.4%. The consensus mark for fiscal 2027 sales and earnings suggests year-over-year growth of 27.2% and 66.7%, respectively.



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Decoding Challenges Faced by AVO

Mission Produce continues to face pressure from volatile avocado pricing and supply dynamics, which weighed on its fiscal second-quarter performance. An unusually large Mexican avocado crop created an oversupplied market, driving per-unit selling prices sharply lower. At the same time, an imbalance in the availability of key fruit sizes forced the company to purchase higher-priced fruit on the spot market while discounting lower-demand sizes, resulting in significant margin compression. Although management believes these conditions were temporary and have begun to normalize, the business remains exposed to fluctuations in crop volumes, pricing and fruit mix that can affect profitability.



Beyond market volatility, Mission Produce is navigating execution risks associated with integrating the recently acquired Calavo business. While the acquisition is expected to generate meaningful cost synergies and strengthen the company's market position over time, realizing those benefits will require successful integration of operations, distribution networks and organizational structures. In addition, management continues to monitor weather-related risks, including potential El Niño effects, which could influence future avocado production in Peru and Mexico. Any delays in integration, slower-than-expected synergy realization or adverse weather conditions could weigh on operational performance and investor sentiment.

Is AVO’s Premium Valuation Justified?

Mission Produce is currently trading at a forward 12-month P/E multiple of 18.76X, above the industry average of 16.03X and the S&P 500’s average of 20.74X.



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While this valuation may appear stretched at first glance, it remains well below the company’s five-year peak multiple of 58.58X, suggesting room for potential upside. The premium valuation signals that investors continue to factor in solid growth prospects and expect strong future performance from AVO.



At its current valuation, Mission Produce trades at a notable premium to several close competitors, including Dole, Adecoagro and Archer Daniels, all of which are delivering lower earnings multiples. Dole, Adecoagro and Archer Daniels have forward 12-month P/E ratios of 10.09X, 7.9X and 17.52X — all significantly lower than that of AVO.

Should You Buy, Hold or Sell AVO Stock?

Mission Produce is executing well on its long-term growth strategy, supported by healthy avocado demand, improving supply dynamics, record production expectations from Peru and the strategic benefits of the Calavo acquisition. These factors position the company for stronger earnings growth in the second half of fiscal 2026 and beyond. However, near-term risks from avocado price volatility, execution challenges related to the Calavo integration and the stock's premium valuation warrant a balanced approach. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), existing investors may continue to retain the stock and benefit from its long-term growth potential, while prospective investors may prefer to wait for a more attractive entry point or greater visibility into margin recovery and integration progress before initiating new positions.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Mission Produce, Inc. (AVO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.