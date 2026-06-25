Mission Produce Rides Avocado Demand and Food Platform Shift

Mission Produce, Inc. AVO is building its investment case around a bigger fresh-food platform, not just a larger avocado business. Demand trends remain favorable, but the company still must prove that scale can translate into steadier margins.



The stock’s setup now depends on how well Mission Produce converts consumption growth, Calavo integration and Peru production into more consistent earnings.

Why AVO Benefits From Durable Demand

Mission Produce’s second-quarter fiscal 2026 results showed that avocado demand can expand even when pricing is weak. U.S. avocado consumption reached new highs during the quarter, rising double digits from the prior year.

Mission Produce, Inc. Revenue (Quarterly)

Mission Produce, Inc. revenue-quarterly | Mission Produce, Inc. Quote

More than 1.6 million new households entered the category, helping support a volume-led growth model. AVO sold 15% more avocado volume in the quarter, showing that lower retail prices can bring new consumers into the market.



That demand backdrop matters because pricing remains volatile. Stronger household penetration gives Mission Produce a larger base to serve when supply and pricing conditions normalize.

How Mission Produce Is Expanding Beyond Fruit

The Calavo acquisition shifts Mission Produce from a mainly avocado-centered story toward a broader fresh produce and prepared foods platform. Calavo adds tomatoes, papayas and value-added items, including guacamole and salsas.



Prepared foods matter because they can reduce reliance on fresh avocado price cycles over time. They also align with consumer demand for fresh, convenient food options.



Dole plc DOLE gives investors a broader fresh produce comparison, with a global platform across multiple produce categories. Del Monte Corporation FDP offers another reference point for investors watching how fresh produce companies balance farming, distribution and value-added food exposure.

Mission Produce, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Mission Produce, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Mission Produce, Inc. Quote

Why AVO Needs Better Asset Utilization

Mission Produce is also focused on getting more from its existing infrastructure. That trend matters because packing and farming assets can weigh on margins when harvest timing or crop volumes are uneven.



In Peru, the company has been using its packhouse for avocados, blueberries and third-party fruit to reduce idle capacity outside peak periods. Mission Produce is also investing behind mango production, although recent results remain mixed.



The goal is better fixed-cost absorption across seasons and crop types. As the company grows, investors are likely to focus more closely on whether these assets generate stronger returns.

What Peru Means for Mission Produce Growth

Peru is central to Mission Produce’s supply diversification strategy. The company expects exportable avocado production from its owned Peru farms to reach 120-130 million pounds in fiscal 2026, up from 105 million pounds in the 2025 harvest season.



That production is expected to be weighted toward the fiscal fourth quarter. Higher owned volumes can improve fixed-cost absorption and support International Farming’s contribution.



Peru also gives Mission Produce more sourcing flexibility as supply shifts away from Mexico. A wider supply base helps the company support customers year-round and manage regional disruptions more effectively.

How AVO’s Ratings Fit the Trend Story

The bottom line is that Mission Produce is aligned with attractive trends in avocado consumption, fresh convenience foods and integrated supply chains. Yet the stock’s current signals suggest investors still need earnings validation.



AVO currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). That rank points to a balanced near-term view, not a strongly bullish one.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The stock has a Value Score of B, Growth Score of C, Momentum Score of F and VGM Score of C. The Value Score suggests the shares are not stretched, but the Growth and VGM Scores show a middling profile.



The Momentum Score of F is the clearest caution flag. Mission Produce’s trend story is promising, but investors may want to see demand strength, Peru volumes and Calavo synergies flow through to cleaner earnings before getting more aggressive.

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Mission Produce, Inc. (AVO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Del Monte Corporation (FDP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.