Mission Produce Q2 Earnings Around the Corner: Buy, Hold or Sell?

Mission Produce Inc. AVO is likely to witness top and bottom-line declines when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2026 results on June 8, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal second-quarter sales is pegged at $269.3 million, indicating a 29.2% decrease from the year-ago quarter's reported figure.



The consensus estimate for the company's fiscal second-quarter earnings is pegged at 7 cents per share, suggesting a 41.7% decline from the year-ago quarter’s actual. Earnings estimates have been unchanged in the past 30 days.



The Oxnard, CA-based company has been reporting steady earnings outcomes, as evident from its top and bottom-line surprise trends in the trailing four quarters. Mission Produce delivered an earnings surprise of 126.5% in the trailing four quarters, on average. Given its positive record, the question is, can AVO maintain the momentum?

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for AVO this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Mission Produce has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Key Insights on Trends to Define AVO’s Q2 Results

Per Mission Produce, several headwinds are likely to have weighed on its second-quarter fiscal 2026 profitability. Lower avocado prices are anticipated to have compressed per-unit margins, particularly in a single-origin Mexican sourcing environment. On the last reported quarter’searnings call the company noted that the California avocado harvest is expected to begin roughly one month later than last year, reducing sourcing flexibility and lowering the utilization at the company’s California packing facilities.



On the last reported quarter’searnings call management predicted average pricing to be 30-35% below $2.00/lb in second-quarter fiscal 2025. The company cautioned that consolidated adjusted EBITDA will likely be below the prior-year level due to margin and operating pressures.



Additionally, the Blueberries segment faces lower volumes due to accelerated harvest timing, earlier pruning and unfavorable weather conditions. Lower yields per hectare have been driving higher production costs, while reduced blueberry volumes are likely to have negatively impacted packhouse utilization in the International Farming segment. Collectively, these factors are expected to have offset the benefits of stronger avocado volumes in second-quarter fiscal 2026.



However, Mission Produce’s second-quarter fiscal 2026 results are likely to be shaped by a combination of higher industry volumes, disciplined execution and continued progress across its diversification strategy. Mission Produce has been benefiting from strong structural tailwinds in avocado demand, driven by health-conscious consumers and increasing adoption across households. On the last reported quarter’searnings call management highlighted that demand trends remain favorable, supported by rising penetration and consistent consumption growth.

Mission Produce, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Mission Produce, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Mission Produce, Inc. Quote

Mission Produce is also expected to have benefited from a highly integrated operating model that spans sourcing, farming, packing, distribution and ripening. This structure allows the company to manage both volume and per-unit margins effectively, even in volatile pricing environments. The integrated model also strengthens customer relationships through consistent supply and value-added services like ripening and category management. By controlling multiple stages of the value chain, Mission Produce can optimize logistics, improve cost efficiency and respond quickly to shifting supply dynamics.



On the last reported quarter’searnings call management emphasized that despite normalization in avocado pricing, the company is expected to deliver volume growth, margin expansion and EBITDA improvement, highlighting the resilience of its integrated operating model. Management reiterated a constructive multi-year view, supported by volume growth, category tailwinds and the Calavo acquisition.



For second-quarter fiscal 2026, management expects avocado industry volumes to rise 10-15% y/y in second-quarter fiscal 2026, driven by a larger Mexican crop and higher harvest yields. While lower prices will pressure revenue comparisons, volume growth is expected to remain strong.



Mission Produce’s ongoing investments in vertical integration, digital innovation and geographic diversification are expected to have improved operational efficiency and asset utilization, particularly in its International Farming segment. Beyond avocados, diversification has been an important growth lever. Mission Produce has been improving the utilization of its international asset base through blueberries, third-party fruit packing and expanded mango processing capabilities, which should support operational efficiency over time.

AVO’s Price Performance & Valuation

Mission Produce’s shares have exhibited a downtrend in the past three months, losing 19.8% against the industry’s growth of 5% and compared with the Zacks Consumer Staples sector’s decline of 3%. Meanwhile, the company has underperformed the S&P 500’s growth of 11.6%.



The AVO stock has underperformed industry peers, including Archer Daniels Midland Company ADM, Corteva Inc. CTVA and Adecoagro S.A. AGRO, which have rallied 26.5%, 1.7% and 25.8%, respectively, in the past three months.

Mission Produce’s 3-Month Performance



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At its current price of $11.08, the AVO stock trades 9.9% above its 52-week low of $10.08. Mission Produce’s current stock price stands 28.7% below its 52-week high of $15.53.



From the valuation standpoint, the company trades at a forward 12-month P/E multiple of 17.29X, exceeding the industry average of 15.39X and below the S&P 500’s average of 22.17X.



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The premium valuation suggests that investors have strong expectations for Mission Produce’s future performance and growth potential. However, the stock currently seems somewhat overvalued. As a result, investors may be hesitant to buy at these elevated levels and prefer to wait for a more favorable entry point.

Investment Thesis

Mission Produce remains a global avocado leader, supported by scale, disciplined execution and a diversified sourcing network across Mexico, Peru, Colombia and Guatemala. Its vertically integrated model strengthens supply reliability and helps manage agricultural volatility. The company is also expanding into complementary categories such as blueberries and mangoes, improving diversification and reducing the reliance on a single crop cycle.



Investments in farming assets, infrastructure and value-added capabilities should support long-term margin durability. While tariff uncertainty and Mexico-related sourcing risks remain near-term headwinds, Mission Produce’s operational agility, global footprint and strong customer relationships position it well for sustained growth.

Conclusion

As Mission Produce reports second-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings release, it is facing a challenging operating environment, marked by lower avocado prices, margin compression, delayed California harvest activity and continued pressure in its Blueberries segment. These factors are expected to weigh on revenues, earnings and EBITDA growth despite favorable industry supply trends.



Nevertheless, the company’s vertically integrated business model, strong execution capabilities and diversified sourcing network continue to provide resilience amid market volatility. While near-term results may reflect pricing and operational headwinds, Mission Produce remains well-positioned to capitalize on long-term avocado demand growth, portfolio diversification initiatives and strategic opportunities arising from the pending Calavo acquisition, supporting its broader long-term growth trajectory.

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