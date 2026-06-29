Mission Produce Insider Buys 100,000 Shares as Avocado Production Surges. Is AVO a Buy?

Key Points

Long-time director Bruce Taylor bought 100,000 shares for $1.13 million across two days.

This purchase boosted his direct and indirect ownership to more than 6.7 million shares.

Taylor owns shares directly and indirectly through two family investment vehicles.

It's the second large share purchase by Taylor in the past two weeks.

10 stocks we like better than Mission Produce ›

Director Bruce C. Taylor disclosed the purchase of 100,000 shares of Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) in multiple open-market transactions on June 22 and June 23, 2026, for a total consideration of approximately $1.13 million, as disclosed in the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares traded 100,000 Transaction value $1.1 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 755,505 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 6,036,035 Post-transaction value (direct and indirect ownership) $76.61 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($11.28); post-transaction value based on June 23, 2026 market close ($11.28).

Key questions

How does the scale of this purchase compare with Bruce Taylor’s historical trading activity?

While Taylor averages just over four trades per year, the previous eleven transactions primarily involved administrative filings and gifts, making this open-market acquisition of 100,000 shares one of the notable net purchase events in the reported timeline.

While Taylor averages just over four trades per year, the previous eleven transactions primarily involved administrative filings and gifts, making this open-market acquisition of 100,000 shares one of the notable net purchase events in the reported timeline. What is the impact of this transaction on Taylor’s overall ownership position?

Taylor’s direct holdings increased to 755,505 shares, while indirect and other class holdings remain substantial and unchanged in structure.

Taylor’s direct holdings increased to 755,505 shares, while indirect and other class holdings remain substantial and unchanged in structure. Were there any derivative or conversion mechanics involved in this purchase?

No derivative securities or conversion events were involved; the acquisition was executed as a direct open-market purchase, with separate indirect holdings retained via affiliated entities.

No derivative securities or conversion events were involved; the acquisition was executed as a direct open-market purchase, with separate indirect holdings retained via affiliated entities. What does the transaction timing and price context indicate about valuation?

The shares were acquired at a weighted average price of $11.28, slightly below the June 23, 2026 market close of $11.71 and well below the current price of $12.26 as of June 27, 2026, suggesting tactical entry near a short-term low within a one-year period that saw a 3.46% total return.

Company overview

Metric Value Market capitalization $1.083 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.25 billion Net income (TTM) $22.8 million 1-year price change -4.5%

* 1-year performance calculated using June 23, 2026, as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Offers avocados, mangos, and blueberries and value-added services, including fruit ripening, custom packaging, and logistics management, with revenue primarily derived from the sale and distribution of avocados.

Operates an integrated business model spanning international farming, processing, packaging, and global distribution, capturing value across the supply chain.

Serves a diversified customer base of retailers, wholesalers, and foodservice companies in the United States and international markets.

Mission Produce is a leading global supplier in the avocado industry, leveraging a vertically integrated model to control quality and supply from farm to customer. The company’s scale and operational expertise enable efficient distribution and value-added services, supporting strong relationships with major retailers and foodservice providers. Strategic investments in farming and logistics infrastructure provide a competitive advantage in consistency, freshness, and supply chain reliability.

What this transaction means for investors

Insiders have been aggressively buying shares of Mission Produce this year. Investors should take notice.

There are many reasons an insider may sell shares, some of which have no reflection on their belief in the stock’s direction, like having to pay a large personal expense or diversifying their holdings.

There is only one reason an insider buys shares: they believe the stock price will rise.

Taylor's multi-million-dollar purchase of Mission Produce shares is an undeniably bullish move, showing that the executive is doubling down on his sizeable stake in the avocado maker even as market headwinds have weighed on the stock. That it comes on the heels of a prior, multi-million-dollar share buy, is even more bullish.

Management has told investors it expects a bumper crop of avocados this year, which will lead to lower prices but should still result in improved business performance. Improvements in Mission's businesses in mangoes, a recent crop it has been investing in to expand, and blueberries in Peru, should also see better results.

Taylor has been a director since 2001 and surely knows the business inside and out. Insider purchases are generally indicative of future price gains, according to at least one study. A large purchase by an insider like Taylor augurs well for investors, although insider buying probably should not be the only metric a potential AVO investor weighs.

Should you buy stock in Mission Produce right now?

Before you buy stock in Mission Produce, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Mission Produce wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $398,052!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,181,688!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 892% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 205% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 29, 2026.

Brendan Coffey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.