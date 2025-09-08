Mission Produce, Inc. Profit Rises In Q3

(RTTNews) - Mission Produce, Inc. (AVO) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $14.70 million, or $0.21 per share. This compares with $12.40 million, or $0.17 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Mission Produce, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $18.20 million or $0.26 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.4% to $357.70 million from $324.00 million last year.

Mission Produce, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $14.70 Mln. vs. $12.40 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.21 vs. $0.17 last year. -Revenue: $357.70 Mln vs. $324.00 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.