Mission Produce Expands Global Avocado Supply Chain

Mission Produce, Inc. has updated its investor presentation, highlighting its strategic focus on global avocado and mango supply chains, and its recent acquisition of the remaining 50% interest in a Peruvian joint venture. With a robust network spanning 19 facilities across 27 countries, Mission Produce continues to leverage economies of scale and vertical integration to maintain its leadership in the worldwide avocado market. The company emphasizes forward-looking growth strategies, though acknowledges the inherent risks and uncertainties in market projections.

