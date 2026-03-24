Mission Produce Expands in Europe and Asia: The Next Phase of Growth?

Mission Produce, Inc. AVO is increasingly focusing on international expansion, particularly across Europe and Asia, as it seeks to unlock the next phase of long-term growth. While North America remains its largest market, the company is strategically extending its global footprint to capture the rising demand for avocados in emerging consumption regions. With growing awareness of health and wellness trends globally, these regions present attractive opportunities for sustained category expansion and diversified revenue streams.



The company’s international platform is gaining traction, supported by steady investments in farming infrastructure and distribution capabilities. In first-quarter fiscal 2026, the International Farming segment reported sales growth of about 15% year over year, with segment adjusted EBITDA rising roughly 28%, reflecting improved packhouse utilization and stronger operational efficiency. Additionally, household penetration of avocados has continued to climb in developed markets, while emerging markets in Asia are witnessing increasing consumption trends, reinforcing the long-term growth outlook tied to international demand.



Expanding in Europe and Asia also enhances Mission Produce’s ability to diversify supply chains and reduce reliance on a single geography, strengthening its resilience against regional disruptions. The company’s vertically integrated model supports this expansion by enabling year-round sourcing and efficient logistics across markets. As global demand for avocados continues to rise, sustained investments in international markets could position the company to drive higher volumes, improve asset utilization and support long-term earnings growth, making global expansion a critical pillar of its future strategy.

Global Expansion Accelerates: Are Europe and Asia Key Growth Drivers?

Strategic investments, rising food demand and shifting consumer preferences are positioning Corteva, Inc. CTVA and Dole plc DOLE to capitalize on fast-growing international markets.



Corteva is expanding its footprint across Europe and Asia through continued investment in seed innovation and crop protection technologies tailored to regional farming needs. The company is strengthening its presence in high-growth markets by introducing advanced hybrid seeds and digital farming tools that improve crop yields and resource efficiency. Rising demand for food security, coupled with government support for modern agricultural practices across Asia and parts of Europe, is creating favorable conditions for Corteva’s growth.



Dole continues to leverage its global distribution network to deepen its presence across Europe and Asia, where demand for fresh fruits and value-added produce is steadily rising. Dole’s diversified sourcing model and established brand recognition provide a strong foundation to scale operations in these regions. Increasing urbanization, changing dietary habits and growing demand for convenient, healthy food options are supporting consumption trends, particularly in Asian markets.

AVO’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Mission Produce have gained 7.7% in the last three months compared with the industry’s growth of 13.6%.



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From a valuation standpoint, AVO trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73X, above the industry’s average of 15.17X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AVO’s fiscal 2026 earnings suggests a year-over-year decline of 15.9%, while that for fiscal 2027 indicates growth of 5.4%. The company’s EPS estimates for fiscal 2026 and 2027 have remained stable in the past seven days.



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AVO stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.