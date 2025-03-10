MISSION PRODUCE Earnings Results: $AVO Reports Quarterly Earnings

MISSION PRODUCE ($AVO) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported earnings of $0.10 per share, beating estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. The company also reported revenue of $334,200,000, beating estimates of $288,355,000 by $45,845,000.

MISSION PRODUCE Insider Trading Activity

MISSION PRODUCE insiders have traded $AVO stock on the open market 45 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 45 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AVO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FAMILY INVESTMENTS, LLC TAYLOR has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 910,046 shares for an estimated $12,279,610 .

. JAY A PACK has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 510,727 shares for an estimated $6,870,909 .

. LUIS A GONZALEZ has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 408,192 shares for an estimated $5,471,874 .

. STEPHEN J BARNARD (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 169,112 shares for an estimated $2,377,317 .

. BRYAN E GILES (CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 19,458 shares for an estimated $274,778.

MISSION PRODUCE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 85 institutional investors add shares of MISSION PRODUCE stock to their portfolio, and 67 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

