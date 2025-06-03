MISSION PRODUCE Earnings Preview: Recent $AVO Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

MISSION PRODUCE ($AVO) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $299,010,500 and earnings of $0.06 per share.

MISSION PRODUCE Insider Trading Activity

MISSION PRODUCE insiders have traded $AVO stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AVO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FAMILY INVESTMENTS, LLC TAYLOR has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 310,930 shares for an estimated $4,388,180 .

. STEPHEN J BARNARD (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 116,192 shares for an estimated $1,688,299 .

. LUIS A GONZALEZ has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 72,600 shares for an estimated $1,045,682 .

. JUAN R WIESNER (Pres Central and South America) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 97,045 shares for an estimated $977,556 .

. JAY A PACK has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 59,165 shares for an estimated $869,728 .

. BRYAN E GILES (CFO) sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $215,932

MISSION PRODUCE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 74 institutional investors add shares of MISSION PRODUCE stock to their portfolio, and 92 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

