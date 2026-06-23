Mission Produce Director Buys $3.2 Million Shares. Is it Time to Invest in AVO?

Key Points

Bruce A Taylor bought 286,410 shares of Mission Produce stock in open-market transactions for $3.23 million on June 17.

This purchase represented more than 5% of Taylor's combined direct and indirect holdings in Mission Produce prior to the transaction.

Post-transaction direct holdings stand at more than 6.7 million shares held directly and by two family entities.

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A long-time director of Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO), a global avocado distributor, reported a big purchase of shares amid a year of share price declines and sector headwinds.

Bruce C. Taylor reported the open-market purchase of 286,410 shares for a total of ~$3.23 million on June 17, 2026, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares traded 286,410 Transaction value $3.2 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 755,505 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 5,936,035 Post-transaction value (direct and indirect ownership) $74.07 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($11.27); post-transaction value based on the trade-date close price ($11.07).

Key questions

What proportion of Bruce Taylor's total holdings does this purchase represent?

This transaction accounted for 5.1% of Taylor's total direct and indirect holdings prior to the purchase, indicating a sizable increase in equity exposure in a single trade.

This transaction accounted for 5.1% of Taylor's total direct and indirect holdings prior to the purchase, indicating a sizable increase in equity exposure in a single trade. How does this purchase affect Taylor's overall ownership and exposure?

Post-transaction, Taylor’s direct share count stands at 755,505, with another 755,842 shares held indirectly in one entity, Taylor Fresh Foods, and another 5.18 million shares held in a second entity, Taylor Family Investments, reflecting continued significant alignment with shareholder interests across both direct and indirect channels.

Post-transaction, Taylor’s direct share count stands at 755,505, with another 755,842 shares held indirectly in one entity, Taylor Fresh Foods, and another 5.18 million shares held in a second entity, Taylor Family Investments, reflecting continued significant alignment with shareholder interests across both direct and indirect channels. What is the context for pricing and timing of the purchase?

The shares were acquired at around $11.27 per share, between the market open ($11.45) and close ($11.07) on June 17, 2026, a period when the stock had declined 7.1% over the prior year, suggesting the transaction may reflect opportunistic accumulation following price weakness.

The shares were acquired at around $11.27 per share, between the market open ($11.45) and close ($11.07) on June 17, 2026, a period when the stock had declined 7.1% over the prior year, suggesting the transaction may reflect opportunistic accumulation following price weakness. Does Taylor retain meaningful exposure in other share classes or through derivatives?

Yes, Taylor continues to hold common stock totaling 5.94 million shares (direct and indirect), maintaining significant residual ownership.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.25 billion Net income (TTM) $22.80 million Employees 3,100 1-year price change -6.8%

* 1-year price change calculated using June 22, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Offers avocados and value-added services, including ripening, custom packaging, and logistics, with revenue primarily from avocado distribution.

Operates an integrated business model spanning international farming, processing, and distribution to maximize supply chain efficiency and product quality.

Serves major retailers, wholesalers, and foodservice providers across the United States and international markets.

Mission Produce is a leading vertically integrated player in the global avocado market, managing the full value chain from farming to distribution. The company's scale and operational expertise enable it to deliver consistent product quality and reliable supply to a broad customer base. Strategic investments in logistics and value-added services strengthen its competitive position in the food distribution sector.

What this transaction means for investors

There are many reasons an insider may sell shares in a company. Some of them have nothing to do with their view of where the share price is headed, like having to pay taxes or diversifying their portfolio.

There is only one reason an insider buys shares: they expect the price to go up.

Taylor’s multi-million-dollar purchase of Mission Produce shares is an undeniably bullish move, showing that the executive is doubling down on his sizeable stake in the avocado maker even as the market has posed headwinds for the stock.

That this comes on the heels of another director also making a large share purchase makes it even more bullish.

Management has told investors it expects a bumper crop of avocados this year, which will lead to lower prices but should still result in improved business performance. Improvements in Mission’s businesses in mangoes, a recent crop it has been investing in to expand, and blueberries in Peru, should also see better results.

Taylor has been a director since 2001 and surely knows the business inside and out. Insider purchases are generally indicative of future price gains, according to at least one study. A large purchase by an insider like Taylor augurs well for investors, although insider buying probably should not be the only metric a potential AVO investor weighs.

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Brendan Coffey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.