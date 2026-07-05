A Mission Produce Director Bought 40,000 Company Shares. Here's What That Means for Investors.

Key Points

Director Jay Pack acquired 40,000 shares of Common Stock on June 30, 2026, at around $12.10 per share for a transaction value of ~$484,000.

Total direct ownership rose to 579,965 shares while indirect holdings were unaffected.

The acquisition was executed through direct ownership; all indirect shares remained unchanged at 1,351,432 shares.

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Board of Directors member Jay A. Pack reported the purchase of 40,000 shares of Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) for a total consideration of ~$484,000, as disclosed in the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares traded 40,000 Transaction value $484,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 579,965 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $6.8 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($12.10); post-transaction value based on June 30, 2026 market close.

Key questions

How did this transaction affect Pack's ownership structure?

This purchase increased Pack's direct Common Stock holdings by 40,000 shares, raising the direct position to 579,965 shares, while indirect holdings held through entities such as Jay Pack as Trustee to the RP 2018 GRAT, Jay Pack as Trustee to the JP 2018 GRAT, and PFP Investments, Ltd. remained unchanged at 1,351,432 shares.

This purchase increased Pack's direct Common Stock holdings by 40,000 shares, raising the direct position to 579,965 shares, while indirect holdings held through entities such as Jay Pack as Trustee to the RP 2018 GRAT, Jay Pack as Trustee to the JP 2018 GRAT, and PFP Investments, Ltd. remained unchanged at 1,351,432 shares. What proportion of Pack’s direct holdings did this purchase represent?

The transaction grew direct holdings by 7.41%, based on pre-trade direct ownership of 540,000 shares, consistent with a moderate re-investment relative to remaining available capacity.

The transaction grew direct holdings by 7.41%, based on pre-trade direct ownership of 540,000 shares, consistent with a moderate re-investment relative to remaining available capacity. How does the transaction compare to Pack’s historical trading patterns?

While the mean trade size for Pack’s prior sales was ~85,121 shares, this 40,000-share purchase is smaller in scale.

While the mean trade size for Pack’s prior sales was ~85,121 shares, this 40,000-share purchase is smaller in scale. What is the current market context and potential rationale for this buy?

With Mission Produce shares priced at $12.49 as of July 2, 2026 (up 3.91% year-over-year as of July 2, 2026), the transaction signals ongoing confidence or opportunistic accumulation, but remains proportionate to the reduced size of Pack’s remaining stake.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.25 billion Net income (TTM) $22.80 million Employees 3,100 1-year price change 3.91%

* 1-year performance calculated using June 30, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Mission Produce operates across the global avocado value chain, offering fresh avocados, fruit ripening, customized packaging, and logistics services.

The company generates revenue through international farming operations and the marketing and distribution of avocados, leveraging vertically integrated processes for efficiency and quality control.

Primary customers include retailers, wholesalers, and foodservice providers in the United States and international markets.

Mission Produce is a leading player in the global avocado market, distinguished by its vertically integrated approach from cultivation to distribution. With operations spanning international farming and advanced logistics, the company is positioned to provide consistent supply and value-added services to a diverse client base. This integrated model supports scale, operational efficiency, and a competitive edge in the food distribution sector.

What this transaction means for investors

The June 30 purchase of 40,000 Mission Produce shares by Director Jay Pack at an average weighted purchase price of $12.10 per share suggests he has a bullish outlook towards the stock. This transaction came just days after a larger buy of nearly 111,000 shares and another 77,831 shares purchased by his spouse on June 15.

Pack’s transaction came after Mission Produce stock fell to a 52-week low of $10.07 on June 8. His actions indicate he sees shares as undervalued. In fact, the stock’s forward price-to-earnings ratio of 14.6 is around a low point for the past year, indicating now is a good time to buy.

Mission Produce shares fell after the company reported results for its fiscal second quarter ended April 30. Its sales plunged to $290.9 million from the prior year’s $380.3 million. The revenue drop was due to a decline in avocado prices, which also compressed margins and contributed to a fiscal Q2 net loss of $7.4 million compared to net income of $3 million in the previous year.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.