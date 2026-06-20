Mission Produce Director Acquires $2.1 Million of Shares in Open Market. Does This Make AVO a Buy?

Key Points

Jay Pack acquired 188,550 shares for a total transaction value of approximately $2.14 million on June 15, 2026.

Direct ownership increased to 539,965 shares, representing 0.76% of outstanding shares post-transaction.

Direct holdings are complemented by 1,351,432 shares held indirectly.

Pack retains a total of 1,891,397 shares (direct and indirect) across all classes, affirming a substantial ongoing exposure to Mission Produce equity.

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Long-time Mission Produce Inc (NASDAQ:AVO) director Jay Pack recently bought 189,000 shares of the avocado and mango supplier for $2.1 million.

On June 15, 2026, Pack reported the acquisition of 188,550 shares of the company, mostly in his name, and some by his spouse, in two open market transactions, as detailed in the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares traded 188,550 Transaction value $2.1 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 539,965 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$6.04 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($11.34); post-transaction value based on June 15, 2026 market close ($11.34).

Key questions

How does this acquisition compare to Pack’s historical trading activity?

This 188,550-share purchase represents the largest single transaction by Pack in the past two years, exceeding prior trades (mean sell size: 85,121 shares) and reversing a multi-period reduction in direct ownership.

This 188,550-share purchase represents the largest single transaction by Pack in the past two years, exceeding prior trades (mean sell size: 85,121 shares) and reversing a multi-period reduction in direct ownership. What is the impact on Pack’s ownership structure?

The purchase increases direct holdings by 54%, while Pack’s aggregate exposure remains diversified through indirect entities, maintaining a total economic interest of 1,891,397 shares across all classes.

The purchase increases direct holdings by 54%, while Pack’s aggregate exposure remains diversified through indirect entities, maintaining a total economic interest of 1,891,397 shares across all classes. Does the transaction timing align with market valuation trends?

The purchase was executed at a weighted average price of $11.34 per share, close to the June 15, 2026, market close of $11.18 and during a period when Mission Produce shares were down 8% over the prior year, suggesting opportunistic accumulation following a price decline.

The purchase was executed at a weighted average price of $11.34 per share, close to the June 15, 2026, market close of $11.18 and during a period when Mission Produce shares were down 8% over the prior year, suggesting opportunistic accumulation following a price decline. Are there capacity or cadence considerations underpinning the trade size?

With only 25% of Pack’s pre-transaction holdings remaining after sustained sales since 2024, the magnitude of this acquisition signals renewed conviction and the use of available capacity for direct ownership expansion.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.25 billion Net income (TTM) $22.80 million Employees 3,100 1-year price change -0.95%

Note: 1-year price performance calculated using June 19th, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Offers avocados and related value-added services, including ripening, packaging, and logistics management, with revenue primarily from the sale and distribution of fresh avocados.

Operates an integrated business model spanning international farming, marketing, and distribution, generating income through global supply chain management and service offerings.

Serves retailers, wholesalers, and foodservice providers across domestic and international markets.

Mission Produce, Inc. is a leading vertically integrated avocado supplier with a global footprint and a diversified customer base. The company leverages its scale and expertise in both farming and distribution to optimize supply chain efficiency and deliver consistent product quality. Its strategic focus on value-added services and international reach positions it competitively within the food distribution sector.

What this transaction means for investors

There are multiple reasons an insider may sell a company’s shares, not all of which reflect a bearish view of the business.

There is only one reason an insider buys shares, however: they expect the price to go up.

Jay Pack has been a director of Mission Produce since 2008, so he knows the business inside and out. His purchase of $2.1 million worth of shares comes after AVO shares tumbled about 33% in June, following a rally to a 16-month high of over $15 a share in April. This looks like an opportunistic buy by Pack.

Management has told investors it expects a bumper crop of avocados this year, which will lead to lower prices but should still result in improved results for the business. Improvements in Mission’s businesses in mangoes, a recent crop it has been investing in to expand, and blueberries in Peru, should also see better results.

When an insider like Pack buys big when shares have been declining in the market, it’s a bullish sign.

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Brendan Coffey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.