Markets
AVO

Mission Produce Climbs On Higher Q2 Revenues

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Mission Produce, Inc. (AVO) shares are up more than 10 percent on Thursday morning trade after the company reported 18 percent increase in second-quarter revenue, compared to the prior year. The growth was driven by a 44 percent increase in average per-unit avocado sales prices. The company reported sales of $278.1 million, up from $234.7 million in the previous year.

Looking ahead, the Company believes that the pricing environment should begin to rationalize during the fiscal third quarter.

Currently, shares are at $15.36, up 10.34 percent from the previous close of $13.92 on a volume of 217,427. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $11.04-$22.93 on average volume of 151,222.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AVO

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular