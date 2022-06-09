Mission Produce Climbs On Higher Q2 Revenues

(RTTNews) - Mission Produce, Inc. (AVO) shares are up more than 10 percent on Thursday morning trade after the company reported 18 percent increase in second-quarter revenue, compared to the prior year. The growth was driven by a 44 percent increase in average per-unit avocado sales prices. The company reported sales of $278.1 million, up from $234.7 million in the previous year.

Looking ahead, the Company believes that the pricing environment should begin to rationalize during the fiscal third quarter.

Currently, shares are at $15.36, up 10.34 percent from the previous close of $13.92 on a volume of 217,427. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $11.04-$22.93 on average volume of 151,222.

