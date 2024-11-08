Is Mission Produce (AVO) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Mission Produce, Inc. (AVO) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Mission Produce, Inc. is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 184 different companies and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Mission Produce, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AVO's full-year earnings has moved 4.2% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, AVO has returned 35% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Staples stocks have gained an average of 3.4%. This means that Mission Produce, Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Clorox (CLX). The stock is up 14.2% year-to-date.

For Clorox, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Mission Produce, Inc. belongs to the Agriculture - Operations industry, which includes 14 individual stocks and currently sits at #93 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 8.4% so far this year, meaning that AVO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Clorox falls under the Soap and Cleaning Materials industry. Currently, this industry has 7 stocks and is ranked #42. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +14.4%.

Mission Produce, Inc. and Clorox could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

